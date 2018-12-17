Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 105.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 440,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 858,701 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.24 million, up from 418,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.35% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $31.18. About 1.48M shares traded or 364.02% up from the average. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 22.90% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Insteel Industries Inc Com (IIIN) by 50.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,454 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $842,000, down from 47,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Insteel Industries Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $472.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.56. About 101,922 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 3.11% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $333.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Information Svcs Group Inc (NASDAQ:III) by 120,175 shares to 471,390 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cynergistek Inc Com by 125,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 529,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Asure Software Inc Corp. (NASDAQ:ASUR).

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 sales for $4.76 million activity. $992,027 worth of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) was sold by WOLTZ H O III on Tuesday, August 14. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $104,160 was bought by Ruth Jon M. 13,379 shares were sold by Wagner Richard, worth $527,407 on Thursday, August 23. PETELLE JAMES F had sold 2,572 shares worth $101,985.

Among 3 analysts covering InSteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. InSteel Industries had 6 analyst reports since July 22, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Monday, December 18 by Sidoti. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Rosenblatt on Friday, July 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 11 by Sidoti. As per Thursday, January 18, the company rating was downgraded by Sidoti. As per Tuesday, November 22, the company rating was upgraded by Sidoti.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.66, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold IIIN shares while 36 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 14.82 million shares or 2.26% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 809,300 are held by Franklin Resources. Bogle Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership De owns 23,559 shares. 43,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 346 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 26,301 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Com reported 37,959 shares stake. Systematic Management LP reported 127,808 shares. Brinker Capital invested 0.01% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Perritt Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.25% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 11,408 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 505,430 shares. Thomson Horstmann Bryant owns 1.6% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 363,757 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Amer Fin invested in 0.17% or 46,825 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.20, from 2.38 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 23 investors sold ABCB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 38.58 million shares or 7.11% more from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Assetmark stated it has 997 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.8% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) or 728,752 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 64,859 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Waddell And Reed Fincl stated it has 592,312 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Eaton Vance Management reported 197,958 shares. First Tru Lp accumulated 89,207 shares. Smithfield Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,281 shares. Bard Assocs stated it has 17,670 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 49,043 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 4.28 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw And Com Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). New York-based Pinebridge Invs Lp has invested 0.03% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Among 10 analysts covering Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ameris Bancorp had 32 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, October 23 by Piper Jaffray. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) rating on Thursday, February 1. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $63.0 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, October 19. The stock of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, November 17. The stock of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, April 23. The firm has “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill given on Tuesday, September 27. The stock has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Thursday, October 5. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, November 2 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 21 by Stephens. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, October 29 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 38,980 shares to 316,700 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 38,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,438 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity.

