Arbor Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (LOW) by 37.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc sold 16,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,811 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.19 million, down from 44,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $90.7. About 2.79M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 56.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 1.59 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.74% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $56.49M, down from 2.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 719,306 shares traded. Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) has risen 60.60% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.60% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57M and $269.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 8,303 shares to 392,091 shares, valued at $16.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 21,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.30M for 29.07 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $893,828 activity. ROGERS BRIAN C had bought 10,000 shares worth $880,200 on Friday, November 23. CROOM MARSHALL A had sold 15,735 shares worth $1.80M on Tuesday, September 18.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $3.49 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $127,950 was sold by Shepard David. Chittipeddi Sailesh also sold $1.57 million worth of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) shares. $99,000 worth of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) was sold by Allexandre Chris on Thursday, July 5.

Investors sentiment is 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 45 investors sold IDTI shares while 104 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 112.64 million shares or 7.09% less from 121.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $116.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 30,659 shares to 46,449 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 344,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cardtronics Plc.

