Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Brown And Brown Inc (BRO) by 0.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 2,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 307,156 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.08 billion, down from 309,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Brown And Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 652,912 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 6.62% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 6.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 5,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 82,039 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.14M, down from 87,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 1.09 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.13% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $57,320 activity.

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BRO’s profit will be $76.30 million for 25.42 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.95% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces 2-For-1 Stock Split – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Hays Companies – GlobeNewswire”, Streetinsider.com published: “Brown & Brown (BRO) Announces Accelerated Share Buyback with Royal Bank of Canada (RY) for $100M – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Brown & Brown (BRO) Reports Acquisition of Dealer Associates Inc. – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 20.55% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ICE’s profit will be $501.23M for 21.83 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.53% EPS growth.