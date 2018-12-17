Intrepid Capital Management Raised Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Position; Spectrasite (SSI) Has 0.61 Sentiment

Spectrasite Inc (SSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.49, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 14 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 23 decreased and sold their holdings in Spectrasite Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 11.22 million shares, up from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Spectrasite Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 18 Increased: 6 New Position: 8.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) stake by 2.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc acquired 4,175 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC)’s stock declined 5.41%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 161,660 shares with $14.91M value, up from 157,485 last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp Com now has $16.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $77.2. About 634,351 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 2.77% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $35.93 million. The Company’s merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program.

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 4.33% of its portfolio in Stage Stores, Inc. for 2.42 million shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny owns 2.38 million shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. has 0.27% invested in the company for 187,675 shares. The California-based Eqis Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 147,500 shares.

Analysts await Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 62.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.45 per share. SSI’s profit will be $20.65 million for 0.43 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.65 actual EPS reported by Stage Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -212.31% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.27. About 177,131 shares traded or 41.67% up from the average. Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) has declined 30.11% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.11% the S&P500. Some Historical SSI News: 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $1.35-Loss 95c; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Sales $1.6B-$1.64B; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores: Optimistic About 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stage Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSI); 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Stage Stores May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Backs FY18 Loss/Shr $1.35-Loss 95c; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores 1Q Rev $359.7M; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC SSI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.61 BLN TO $1.64 BLN; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES INC SSI.N – FOR FY 2018, THE COMPANY REAFFIRMED GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – SEES FY18 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN

More notable recent Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stage Stores Is Uninvestable Under Current Leadership – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Stage Stores’ Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amphenol to acquire SSI Controls Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) CEO Michael Glazer on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For November 20, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AmerisourceBergen had 4 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) on Friday, July 20 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) on Tuesday, July 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Friday, November 30 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, December 3 report.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer’s price hikes stokes drug distributors – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Opioid industry fights New York Stewardship Act – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows NetApp, Williams-Sonoma, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Applied Materials, Alleghany, and AmerisourceBergen Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen adding 134 jobs in Louisville as part of $13M expansion – Louisville Business First – Louisville Business First” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Arnold Van Den Berg Buys Dollar Tree, Transocean – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased A stake by 816 shares to 2,374 valued at $2.19 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Telephone & Data Sys Inc Com N (NYSE:TDS) stake by 43,080 shares and now owns 17,034 shares. Patterson Uti Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTEN) was reduced too.