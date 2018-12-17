First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 264.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 1,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,212 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $503,000, up from 607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $197.49. About 1.67 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:

Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 19,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 882,254 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.74M, up from 863,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 18.18 million shares traded or 37.43% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $22.51 million activity. 15,000 shares were sold by LONG ROBERT EDWARD, worth $729,768. 75,538 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares with value of $3.74M were sold by MARK LARRY M. Shares for $450,340 were sold by DINKINS JAMES L on Tuesday, November 6. The insider MANN JENNIFER K sold 15,100 shares worth $761,040. RIVERA ALFREDO also sold $1.20M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares. Shares for $2.60 million were sold by MURPHY JOHN on Wednesday, July 25.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Is Coca-Cola A Growth Company? (NYSE:KO) – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Coke shakeup: James Quincey to succeed Muhtar Kent as Coca-Cola chairman – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on December 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Coca-Cola – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Monster Beverage Shares Rose 13% Last Month – Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s drops Coca-Cola a notch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Capital City Trust Company, which manages about $249.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 24,447 shares to 103,084 shares, valued at $10.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bonness holds 33,600 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Ltd has invested 0.52% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 16,053 are owned by Girard Prtn Limited. Glenmede Communications Na invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Frontier Invest Mngmt owns 22,615 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.99% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Intrust Bank Na reported 34,489 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.39% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1.14M shares. Prospector Ltd Llc stated it has 93,775 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.25% stake. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5.93 million shares. Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0.4% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Arbor Advsrs Lc reported 0.27% stake. Aimz Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.93% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability holds 0.61% or 29,502 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 17. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 5 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 21 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 30. As per Friday, August 7, the company rating was reinitiated by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bernstein given on Tuesday, April 11. The company was maintained on Friday, October 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 6 by Jefferies. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 12 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Among 25 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Intuit had 121 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 26. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 24 with “Sector Perform”. Brean Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 20 report. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 19 report. The company was downgraded on Saturday, August 22 by TheStreet. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 4 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, September 28 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 18 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Voya Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1.11M shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated accumulated 1,069 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Comerica Bancorp has 0.12% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 69,983 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank reported 1,895 shares. New York-based Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated stated it has 22 shares. 35,420 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prtn Llc. Swiss Natl Bank owns 893,973 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Llc owns 1,196 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Art Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.41% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 39,500 shares. Moreover, Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 5,933 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.17% or 3.12 million shares. California-based One Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.22% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for November 19, 2018 : INTU, A, LB, NUAN, URBN, PSTG, JACK, BRKS, BECN, KLIC, LMB, GWGH – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Intuit Easily Clears Its Own Revenue Target to Open the New Fiscal Year – Motley Fool” published on November 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Intu shares nose-dive after Whittaker consortium drops bid – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Stocks With Strong Double-Digit Dividend Growth – Motley Fool” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) CEO Brad Smith on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.