White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 21.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.36 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $103.19. About 1.10M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 1.22% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 36.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 3,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,760 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.54M, down from 10,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $197.6. About 1.06 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $420.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 22,200 shares to 47,114 shares, valued at $10.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,200 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 97.07 million shares or 4.22% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 260,980 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 97,190 were reported by 1832 Asset Limited Partnership. Royal London Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 64,162 shares. Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 275,787 shares. Newbrook Cap LP has 7.63% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 751,186 shares. Cibc Asset accumulated 40,098 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv reported 24,700 shares stake. Utd Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,353 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 229,260 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 78,258 shares. Sit Assoc stated it has 19,750 shares. Advisor Prtn reported 0.05% stake. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd holds 0.05% or 3,202 shares.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $8.38 million activity. $10.05 million worth of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) was bought by Viera Paul E on Friday, August 24. Shares for $1.64 million were sold by Emerson Daniel P on Wednesday, October 10.

Among 21 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Take-Two Interactive Software had 95 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 13 report. On Tuesday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 7 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145.0 target in Wednesday, February 7 report. Barclays Capital maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Wednesday, November 8 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $138 target in Monday, August 6 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 17. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 27 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 27 by BMO Capital Markets.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $604.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 289,693 shares to 573,636 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sina Corp Ord (NASDAQ:SINA) by 11,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 25 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Intuit had 121 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, August 19, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 12 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 13. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 24 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, September 7 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Tuesday, January 9 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 12 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, August 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 27 by Oppenheimer.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 sales for $192.64 million activity. POWELL DENNIS D sold $979,360 worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Tuesday, August 28. SMITH BRAD D had sold 22,418 shares worth $4.61M. COOK SCOTT D had sold 100,000 shares worth $20.94 million. $1.01 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was sold by Johnson Gregory N. FLOURNOY MARK J had sold 9,292 shares worth $2.03 million. Goodarzi Sasan K had sold 85,835 shares worth $16.89M on Wednesday, November 21.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 612.50% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.08 per share. INTU’s profit will be $147.93M for 86.67 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,000.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd holds 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 2,027 shares. 24,969 were accumulated by Quantbot Technologies Lp. Valley Advisers owns 22 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 7,624 shares. Cap Interest invested 0.58% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Argi Invest Lc invested in 1,000 shares. Bbva Compass Bank stated it has 16,992 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Riverhead Management accumulated 8,851 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has 83,121 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). First Hawaiian Bank holds 13,043 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.38% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Advisor Prns Limited holds 5,983 shares. California-based Wetherby Asset has invested 0.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Asset One Ltd stated it has 0.19% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).