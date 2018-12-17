Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased Albemarle Corporation (ALB) stake by 13.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc acquired 7,675 shares as Albemarle Corporation (ALB)’s stock declined 8.57%. The Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 63,740 shares with $6.36 million value, up from 56,065 last quarter. Albemarle Corporation now has $8.65B valuation. The stock decreased 4.15% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $81.44. About 1.33 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 31.02% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Sales $3.2B-$3.4B; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 16/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE NAMES GLEN MERFELD CTO FOR LITHIUM BUSINESS; 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Kb Home (KBH) stake by 124.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc acquired 40,300 shares as Kb Home (KBH)’s stock declined 19.69%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 72,703 shares with $1.74M value, up from 32,403 last quarter. Kb Home now has $1.74 billion valuation. It closed at $19.65 lastly. It is down 35.12% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN; 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $600,315 activity. 3,100 Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) shares with value of $301,041 were sold by NARWOLD KAREN G.

Among 6 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Albemarle had 7 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC upgraded the shares of ALB in report on Monday, December 10 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Oppenheimer. SunTrust upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 4 report. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 3 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 152 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 95.38 million shares or 0.76% less from 96.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 4,003 shares. Torray Ltd Liability reported 1.39% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability reported 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa accumulated 11,430 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.04% or 353,606 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Parsec Management has invested 0.05% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Credit Agricole S A has 1,855 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 12,656 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Limited Partnership reported 3,880 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 4,900 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 0.13% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 464,655 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,585 shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Fdx Advisors holds 6,136 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor reported 0.04% stake.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,450 shares to 52,133 valued at $5.96M in 2018Q3. It also reduced 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) stake by 142,251 shares and now owns 1.94 million shares. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) was reduced too.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 6,371 shares to 139,786 valued at $11.88 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 268 shares and now owns 11,199 shares. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) was reduced too.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. $1.91 million worth of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was sold by HOLLINGER WILLIAM R. $6.38M worth of stock was sold by MEZGER JEFFREY T on Tuesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.38, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold KBH shares while 62 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 74.64 million shares or 2.64% more from 72.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Voya Inv has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 196,752 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt owns 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 1,000 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 40,878 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Hennessy Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 118,000 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation accumulated 107,000 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Lazard Asset Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 932,314 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% or 46,038 shares in its portfolio. Livingston Gru Asset Co (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Blair William & Il accumulated 0% or 17,165 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Among 9 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. KB Home had 20 analyst reports since June 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, November 15 by Bank of America. On Thursday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, November 15 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup reinitiated KB Home (NYSE:KBH) on Tuesday, June 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has “Positive” rating given on Tuesday, July 10 by Susquehanna. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Monday, November 19 report. As per Friday, June 29, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, June 29 by Wedbush. Barclays Capital maintained KB Home (NYSE:KBH) rating on Friday, September 14. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $27 target. Bank of America upgraded the shares of KBH in report on Friday, June 29 to “Buy” rating.