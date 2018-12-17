Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 29.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 905 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,019 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.50M, up from 3,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $316.13. About 4.85M shares traded or 17.76% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH: BOEING IS FIRMING UP ITS 797 SUPPLY-CHAIN STRATEGY; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 28/05/2018 – Mahindra and Boeing team up to make F/A-18 fighters in India; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 01/05/2018 – Deal Positions Boeing to Compete and Win in $2.6 Trillion, 10-Year Services Market; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 6.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 523,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.24M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $197.16M, down from 7.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 3.39M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 38.58% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes Purchase of Demilec For $350M; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S BOARD OKS RISE TO SHR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282065 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 12/03/2018 Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to its Board of Directors

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.35 million activity. $1.75 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Sands Diana L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, August 28. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $275.0 target. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BA in report on Tuesday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 30 by Jefferies. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, December 18 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Bernstein. On Friday, July 14 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. As per Thursday, January 14, the company rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 26. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, October 22.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $468.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 13,100 shares to 31,700 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Among 17 analysts covering Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Huntsman Corporation had 55 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, October 20 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, October 15. The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) earned “Conviction-Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, August 17. The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 10 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, December 13 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 28 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 19 by UBS. On Friday, April 28 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 20 by Instinet. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, December 3 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.33, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 175.95 million shares or 0.20% less from 176.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 7 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $812,830 activity. STRYKER DAVID M bought 2,000 shares worth $37,600. Douglas Sean bought $46,800 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. Shares for $172,044 were sold by Aggarwal Rohit on Thursday, November 8.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $9.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 803,888 shares to 2.79M shares, valued at $232.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 838,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Chemours Co/The.