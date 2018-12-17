Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST) stake by 71.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 16,288 shares as Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST)’s stock declined 11.49%. The Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 6,440 shares with $200,000 value, down from 22,728 last quarter. Casella Waste Sys Inc now has $1.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.86% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $28.59. About 284,913 shares traded or 44.49% up from the average. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 41.19% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – RECEIVED NOTICE OF INTENT TO SUE COMPANY OVER ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF CLEAN WATER ACT AT NCES LANDFILL; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – SPECIFICALLY, BETHLEHEM VOTERS DID NOT ALLOW FOR A 70-ACRE LANDFILL EXPANSION AT CO’S NORTH COUNTRY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LANDFILL; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed VEDA Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ALSO, BETHLEHEM RESIDENTS DID NOT VOTE FOR TOWN’S BOARD OF SELECTMEN TO NEGOTIATE NEW LONG-TERM HOST COMMUNITY AGREEMENT WITH NCES; 13/04/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 08/03/2018 Casella Waste Access Event Set By First Analysis for Mar. 15

The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $60.66. About 37,877 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 28.47% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc’s shareholder, Jacob Kuipers, paid for 18 shares of stock in the company. The shares average cost was $63.7, for aggregate trade worth of $1,147 U.S Dollars. This is not his first insider trade, in the last month, he obtained another 164 shares worth $10,451 USD. Now, Jacob Kuipers possess a total of 11,997 shares or 0.07% of the Company’s total market cap (Market Capitalization is a measurement of business value based on share price and number of shares outstanding). The acquisition, dated December 17, 2018, is recorded on a report which was filed with the Washington-based SEC and is freely obtainable here.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1988 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $27.44 million activity. Shares for $123 were bought by Williams Margo J.V. on Tuesday, September 4. 5 shares were bought by Kuipers Matilda Alan, worth $310. Another trade for 699 shares valued at $43,036 was made by RANKIN THOMAS T on Friday, September 28. David BH Williams – Trustee UAD The Margo Janison Victoire Williams 2004 Trust had bought 8 shares worth $499. RANKIN CORBIN bought $20,938 worth of stock or 340 shares. Rankin Thomas Parker bought 1 shares worth $64. Shares for $260 were bought by RANKIN ELIZABETH B on Tuesday, September 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 8.42 million shares or 2.75% less from 8.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. West Coast Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 68,782 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Karpas Strategies Ltd reported 14,545 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt accumulated 583,746 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Matarin Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt holds 4,219 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 41,357 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Stanley holds 11,549 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 14,609 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 38,776 shares. Parametric Port Ltd stated it has 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CWST shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 33.46 million shares or 0.64% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Company has 1.01% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Tygh Cap Management reported 1.09% stake. Eagle Boston Inc holds 458,773 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt owns 432,327 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.03% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 9,506 shares. Millennium Mgmt invested in 52,013 shares. Epoch Investment Ptnrs reported 1.06 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors owns 58,159 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com accumulated 689 shares. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 310,546 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tru Company Of Vermont reported 300 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 4,100 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 9,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 794,545 shares.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $1.94 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $122,360 was made by PETERS GREGORY B on Friday, December 14. 20,000 shares were sold by Johnson Edwin D, worth $624,000. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $322,974 was made by SCHMITT DAVID L on Tuesday, September 11. BURKE MICHAEL K had sold 3,991 shares worth $108,925. Shares for $279,900 were sold by CALLAHAN JAMES F JR on Monday, August 20.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased Smith A O (NYSE:AOS) stake by 42,911 shares to 63,238 valued at $3.38M in 2018Q3. It also upped Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) stake by 4,542 shares and now owns 17,231 shares. Encompass Health Corp was raised too.

Analysts await Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CWST’s profit will be $6.44 million for 47.65 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

