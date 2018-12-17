Quadrant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 12.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quadrant Capital Management Llc sold 2,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 14,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.75 million, down from 16,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quadrant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $257.39. About 3.90 million shares traded or 11.26% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 52.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,479 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $320,000, down from 7,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $73.68. About 869,534 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 14.56% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,998 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt stated it has 100,200 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kings Point Mngmt has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). C M Bidwell Limited stated it has 16 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited has 0.41% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Annex Advisory Svcs accumulated 8,027 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 43,182 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited reported 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cue Group reported 0.95% stake. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1,853 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Provise Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Middleton And Ma has 31,676 shares. Regions Corp holds 0.33% or 115,169 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Insur has invested 1.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Among 27 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 106 analyst reports since September 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Friday, January 12. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $260.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 18. As per Tuesday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235.0 target in Friday, October 6 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 19 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 7 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, November 29. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 17 by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Friday, April 7. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $200 target.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $28.26 million activity. 15,393 shares valued at $4.07M were sold by WILSON D ELLEN on Friday, August 24. $1.32M worth of stock was sold by HOOPER MICHELE J on Thursday, September 13. WILENSKY GAIL R also sold $1.65 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, November 28. 10,000 shares valued at $2.65M were sold by BURKE RICHARD T on Thursday, September 13. Another trade for 26,033 shares valued at $7.05 million was sold by Nelson Steven H.

Quadrant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $335.23 million and $157.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankamerica Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,152 shares to 53,572 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $3.22 earnings per share, up 24.32% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.59 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 19.98 P/E if the $3.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.41 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.57% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Raymond James Financial Inc. had 53 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, April 5. Buckingham Research maintained Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) rating on Friday, January 26. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $117 target. The stock of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JMP Securities. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, July 13. The stock has “Mkt Perform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, October 28. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 26 to “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 14 to “Outperform”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $96.0 target in Thursday, December 21 report. On Monday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold RJF shares while 149 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 100.42 million shares or 0.63% less from 101.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Grp Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 52,157 shares. Texas Yale Capital accumulated 0.03% or 4,500 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 29 shares. Agf Invests invested in 717,376 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Sg Americas reported 42,540 shares stake. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 171,962 were reported by Loomis Sayles Lp. Sabal Trust owns 9,912 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Bokf Na holds 0.03% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) or 10,934 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.54 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company invested in 1,953 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 627,538 shares. The California-based Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd has invested 0.03% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 26,513 shares.

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 2.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.61 per share. RJF’s profit will be $232.47M for 11.16 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.79% negative EPS growth.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $473.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 13,640 shares to 24,659 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).