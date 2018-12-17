Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (JOG) Dipped -1.55% on Dec 17

Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG) last traded at 159, representing a move of -1.55%, or -2.5 per share, on volume of 14,927 shares. After opening the trading day at 160.6, shares of Jersey Oil and Gas Plc traded in a close range. Jersey Oil and Gas Plc currently has a total float of 218,289 shares and on average sees 71,192 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 82 and high of 254.

What It Means To Invest In The UK

One of the fastest growing economies in Europe and in the world is that of the UK. It is swelling with extensive capacities to grow as a nation and contribute to the growth of the global economy. It is without a doubt that the UK provides domestic and international investors alike with countless opportunities to successfully trade and strengthen their financial positions at a crucial time.

Equity Market in the UK

In the UK, the primary stock exchange is the London Stock Exchange (LSE). Meanwhile, the benchmark blue-chip index in the UK is the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 100 Index.

The LSE is the world’s third largest stock exchange as it is Europe’s largest stock exchange. Almost 2,300 stocks are presently listed on the LSE, bringing its overall market valuation to more than ‘6 trillion. It also boasts itself as one of the world’s first stock exchanges, having been created in 1801.

The LSE operates under the supervision of the LSE Group, which had been created in October 2007 from the combination of the LSE and the Borsa Italiana.

On the other hand, the FTSE 100 weighs the 100 most actively traded stocks on the LSE as a free-float, market-capitalization-weighted index. It had been created on January 3, 1984 using 1,000 points as its base value.

The FTSE 100 operates under the supervision of an LSEG subsidiary, the FTSE Group. It represents roughly 80% of the overall market valuation on the LSE. The FTSE 100 has an overall market valuation of roughly $1.70 trillion as of September. Jersey Oil and Gas Plc is a stock traded on the U.K’s stock exchange.

Reviewing of the components of the FTSE 100 occurs four times a year. To be specific, it occurs on the first Wednesday after the first Friday of March and every succeeding three months thereafter. The components are regularly reviewed to make sure that they meet all conditions for inclusion in the FTSE 100. Jersey Oil and Gas Plc has relatively good liquidity.

The FTSE 100 is a competent indicator of the LSE. However, it is a weaker indicator of the UK economy than the FTSE 250, which weighs the 250 most actively traded stocks on the LSE. Such is the case for three reasons: 1) most of the components of the FTSE 100 are international stocks; 2) the FTSE 250 is more extensive than the FTSE 100 in terms of the number of components; and 3) most of the components of the FTSE 250 are domestic stocks.

The FTSE 100 had posted its all-time low of 427.50 points in February 1978. Upon recovery, the FTSE 100 had posted its all-time high of 7,103.98 points in April 2015. Meanwhile, in October, it had posted its best intraday high of 7,129 points.

Trading in the UK

The regular session on the LSE starts at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 4:00 p.m.

The UK is consistently materializing its growth prospects. It boasts with meaningful potentials that can truly leverage growth opportunities’ thanks to a healthy corporate environment that is viable for all kinds of investors. Because of this, many investors are flocking European equity markets, particularly that of the UK. Professional analysts might be interested how this will affect Jersey Oil and Gas Plc.

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of gas and oil properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 34.71 million GBP. It holds a 15% working interest in the P.1293 Block 14/18b license located in the North West Witch Ground Graben, Moray Firth; and holds 18% interest in the P2170 Blocks 20/5b and 21/1d licenses located to the northeast of Aberdeen. It has a 56.79 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Trap Oil Group plc and changed its name to Jersey Oil and Gas Plc in August 2015.