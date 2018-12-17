Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 3,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 703,389 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $97.25 million, down from 706,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $128.4. About 29.84M shares traded or 268.48% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 1,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,914 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.30 million, down from 91,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $779.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $164.24. About 29.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 14/03/2018 – Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program; 27/03/2018 – ldentiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. On Monday, July 9 the insider WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bragg Advsr Inc has invested 1.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stonebridge Mngmt owns 52,841 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 3.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 457,859 shares. Mechanics National Bank Department owns 46,295 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Winfield Associates Inc has invested 4.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Haverford Financial Services owns 75,147 shares for 6.01% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 1.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highbridge Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 65,093 shares. The California-based Van Strum Towne has invested 0.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cordasco Financial Networks stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cibc World Mkts Incorporated accumulated 1.61M shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated has invested 2.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 62,982 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $277.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 13,843 shares to 29,552 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 3,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,081 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 28 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 13 by Citigroup. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, January 31. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 12 report. Pacific Crest maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, January 8 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Tuesday, February 13. As per Monday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, July 31. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $16800 target. Goldman Sachs initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 22 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Wednesday, May 2 report.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Another Apple production cut – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gain Exposure To Apple Through Berkshire Hathaway – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The I-Phonecalypse – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Black Friday online sales trending strong – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Working on Kering Employee Apps – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.66 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $79.94 million activity. Sneed Michael E sold $4.41M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, November 23. 166,695 shares were sold by Fasolo Peter, worth $24.41 million on Monday, December 3. Duato Joaquin also sold $5.77M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. 264,465 shares were sold by Gorsky Alex, worth $38.60 million.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson inks results-based contract with Oklahoma health authority in schizophrenia – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Medical Devices Co. Reports First Patient Enrolled in Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating JZP-258 for Treatment of Idiopathic Hypersomnia – StreetInsider.com” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J: Reuters story ‘false’ – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J extends baby powder crisis slump – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) option implied volatility elevated, J&J calls Reuters article ‘one-sided, false, and inflammatory’ – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Tuesday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $12000 target in Tuesday, July 18 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 27 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, October 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, February 6. BTIG Research maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Tuesday, January 23. BTIG Research has “Sell” rating and $110.0 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 25 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 10 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 14 by Jefferies. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 25.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 16,230 shares to 21,495 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).