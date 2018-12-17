Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 727.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 12,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 13,880 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.92 million, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $127.99. About 21.99 million shares traded or 171.64% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 15.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 4,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,262 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.23 million, down from 30,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $74.79. About 4.92 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 13.75 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 2 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, February 5. The firm has “Long-Term Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 7 by Hilliard Lyons. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, January 26 by Tudor Pickering. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 24 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Strong-Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 12 by Vetr. Piper Jaffray maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, August 17. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $80.0 target. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 29 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse initiated it with “Hold” rating and $83.0 target in Monday, December 11 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Altavista Wealth Mngmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 63,151 shares. Asset Advsr Limited Com invested in 0.18% or 2,547 shares. Enterprise owns 27,416 shares. Trustees Of Dartmouth College stated it has 17,600 shares. Davis invested in 20,286 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, a California-based fund reported 261,569 shares. Twin Focus Partners Lc invested in 0.12% or 2,779 shares. Moreover, Sfmg Limited Liability has 0.39% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 6,317 are owned by Kopp Invest Advsr Lc. 54,170 were accumulated by Wilkins Counsel. 15,700 are held by Hirtle Callaghan And Ltd. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited accumulated 58,666 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 1.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Blb&B Lc has 166,570 shares. Puzo Michael J has 2.29% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Total S.A. – Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James: Higher Oil Prices Are Bad News For Exxon (NYSE:XOM) Investors – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018, Fool.com published: “5 Facts About High-Yield Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Know – Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil Corporation Is a Better Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Commodity Stocks to Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $749.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 17,233 shares to 342,606 shares, valued at $11.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. Rosenthal David S sold 7,562 shares worth $614,337. Verity John R also sold $1.22 million worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares. Another trade for 9,658 shares valued at $757,284 was sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. 2,798 shares valued at $214,914 were sold by Hansen Neil A on Friday, December 14. Schleckser Robert N had sold 7,855 shares worth $619,861. Shares for $1.26M were sold by Corson Bradley W.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 12. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 26 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Sunday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Underweight” rating by Alembic on Friday, July 21. Barclays Capital upgraded Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, December 1 to “Overweight” rating. On Friday, December 18 the stock rating was initiated by Atlantic Securities with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, October 18. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, October 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $149 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 20 by Argus Research. JP Morgan downgraded Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, January 2 to “Neutral” rating.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.94 million activity. $3.91M worth of stock was sold by Sneed Michael E on Monday, August 27. $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. $24.41M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3. $5.77M worth of stock was sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. C Gru Inc Hldg A S reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parsec Finance Mngmt holds 1.6% or 182,676 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Counsel invested in 0.71% or 230,447 shares. Arbor Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 2,185 shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 1.87 million shares stake. Ifrah Financial owns 1,470 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability reported 1.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lynch Associates In holds 95,497 shares or 4.45% of its portfolio. Psagot Investment House Ltd accumulated 1,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rockland Tru accumulated 147,497 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd holds 61,483 shares. Jmg Gru Limited has 2,412 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability reported 16,657 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0.16% or 496,219 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Mgmt Inc Or holds 3% or 70,750 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “8 Safe Stocks to Buy as Wall Street Goes Defensive – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bloomberg: J&J willing to pay $400M-plus in hip device cases – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Monday: COST, J&J, SBUX – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Management Presents at Citi’s 2018 Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) option implied volatility increases after Reuters story results in shares down 9% – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.