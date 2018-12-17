West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 13,229 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.83 million, down from 16,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 24.22M shares traded or 199.12% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 15.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 2,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,114 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.95M, down from 15,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $177.87. About 793,867 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 25.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 16.30 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moors & Cabot Incorporated holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 139,226 shares. Coastline has 46,705 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Security Natl reported 38,748 shares. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1.29M shares stake. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company has 1.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 377,138 shares. Wallace Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 122,554 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stanley reported 0.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 71,510 shares or 6.59% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 3.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Garde Capital Incorporated accumulated 7,629 shares. Sequoia Advisors Lc accumulated 17,086 shares. Naples Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 23,201 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Anchor Ltd reported 171,640 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $79.94 million activity. Sneed Michael E also sold $4.41 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, November 23. On Friday, September 7 the insider Kapusta Ronald A sold $1.08 million. Duato Joaquin sold $5.77M worth of stock or 40,000 shares. 166,695 shares valued at $24.41 million were sold by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Medical Devices Co. Reports First Patient Enrolled in Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating JZP-258 for Treatment of Idiopathic Hypersomnia – StreetInsider.com” on November 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JNJ Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Management Presents at Citi’s 2018 Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J: Reuters story ‘false’ – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Ademi & O’Reilly, LLP Investigates Whether Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Violated Securities Laws – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 17 by Leerink Swann. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 10. Jefferies maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, March 23 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, February 27 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, September 29 to “Buy” rating. Atlantic Securities initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, December 18 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, June 16. Goldman Sachs upgraded Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, March 14. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $112 target.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 165.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. PANW’s profit will be $24.67 million for 171.03 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,700.00% EPS growth.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $279.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 31,615 shares to 108,806 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delphi Technologies Plc by 68,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:NTIC).

Among 54 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 43 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 239 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Thursday, January 18. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, May 27. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, June 5 report. Jefferies downgraded it to “Buy” rating and $119 target in Thursday, June 1 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 27 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Friday, April 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $126 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by IBC given on Thursday, May 25. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, September 5. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Monday, November 26.

Since June 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 23 selling transactions for $92.37 million activity. Another trade for 1,979 shares valued at $402,788 was made by MERESMAN STANLEY J on Wednesday, June 27. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D had sold 40,000 shares worth $7.37 million on Thursday, November 1. The insider ZUK NIR sold 30,000 shares worth $7.04 million. Anderson Mark sold $6.25 million worth of stock. The insider Bonanno Kathleen sold 1,097 shares worth $229,021.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold PANW shares while 187 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 0.14% more from 73.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Symphony Asset Ltd owns 3,777 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 942 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 12,464 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Co accumulated 2.03 million shares. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 891 shares. Advsrs Cap Ltd Co accumulated 19,705 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has invested 0.11% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Oak Associate Limited Oh holds 0.08% or 5,900 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Management Limited Company invested in 0.68% or 44,747 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 17,500 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.41% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 181 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment LP has 40,553 shares. Fdx Advsr invested in 0.01% or 1,106 shares.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 30, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Financially Strong Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Earnings Preview For Palo Alto Networks – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2018. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Dollar Tree, Goldman Sachs, Palo Alto Networks, Sony, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: December 03, 2018.