Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 37.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 562,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 947,181 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.99 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.66. About 354,136 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 33.49% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 8.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 3,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,274 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.66 million, up from 38,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $99.62. About 11.58 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Galler Says Markets Stay Volatile Until Year’s End (Video); 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to Daniel Pinto, J.P. Morgan Chase co-president; 02/05/2018 – SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the J.P. Morgan 46th Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 14/05/2018 – FORMER JPMORGAN CHINA CEO DAVID LI NAMED SENIOR CHINA OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase posts record $8.7bn in first quarter profit; 09/04/2018 – SANDVIK AB SAND.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 155 FROM SKR 147; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate About 20%; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. $3.50 million worth of stock was sold by Smith Gordon on Monday, July 23.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $732.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EEM) by 39,702 shares to 71,552 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,815 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VEA).

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C by 255 shares to 1,839 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. EQM’s profit will be $155.40 million for 8.66 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

