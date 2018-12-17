Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,563 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.82M, up from 47,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $99.01. About 24.80M shares traded or 52.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo (JPM); 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns JP Morgan Mtg Trust 2018-4 Certs Prelim Rtgs; 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 16/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner: Messaging Platform LINE Partners With ICON, #Coinbase Announces Suite Aimed At Investors And JP Morgan Co-President Talks #Crypto; 23/05/2018 – APTINYX INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, COWEN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale; 30/03/2018 – JPMORGAN $8 BILLION JURY LOSS FACES MASSIVE REDUCTION

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 5,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,226 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.21 million, up from 206,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $62.92. About 5.58M shares traded or 19.39% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $12.09 million activity. 19,500 shares valued at $1.28M were sold by Marsili Daniel B on Monday, July 16. Deoras Mukul had sold 11,334 shares worth $737,863. 120,000 Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares with value of $7.89 million were sold by HICKEY DENNIS J. MOISON FRANCK J also sold $978,572 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares. Shotts Philip G. had sold 462 shares worth $30,978 on Tuesday, September 11.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 12,520 shares to 540,281 shares, valued at $32.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,986 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI).

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. The insider Smith Gordon sold 30,725 shares worth $3.50M.