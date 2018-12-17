Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 21.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 76,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,193 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.78 million, up from 363,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 41.77 million shares traded or 7.70% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – Correction to AT&T Guidance, Capital Plans on March 6; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Operating Expenses Were $31.8 Billion; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 11/05/2018 – David Shepardson: RTRS EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21; 28/03/2018 – Debt clause puts AT&T at risk of $1.1bn payout

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 17.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 157,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.01 million, up from 909,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 9.93 million shares traded or 121.78% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 6.97% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 13 report. The rating was upgraded by HSBC on Wednesday, March 28 to “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of T in report on Friday, March 23 with “Outperform” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Saturday, September 5 report. Jefferies maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Tuesday, August 22. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $48.0 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 26 by UBS. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, April 27. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of T in report on Wednesday, January 11 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt holds 0.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 190,941 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Lc holds 93,976 shares. Moreover, Gulf Int Comml Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.97% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.45M shares. 51,652 were accumulated by Granite Invest Prns Ltd. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.91% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc holds 32,244 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Advent De invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Colonial Advisors has invested 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). California-based Signature Est Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt reported 91,530 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 22.89 million shares stake. Azimuth Capital Lc reported 323,546 shares. Foster Motley stated it has 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mitsubishi Ufj And holds 6.80M shares. Lynch & Assocs In invested in 0.68% or 59,949 shares.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 39,437 shares to 3,294 shares, valued at $313,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Emerging Small Cap (EWX) by 7,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,624 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold NRZ shares while 64 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 157.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 157.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vantage Inv Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 500 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 39,589 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.12% or 7.45M shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 315 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 12,496 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 3.79M shares stake. Janney Cap Management Llc accumulated 0.01% or 93,585 shares. Missouri-based Amer Century has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 659,800 shares. Blackrock stated it has 20.78M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tru Invest Advsr has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Cwm has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). The California-based Eqis Cap has invested 0.09% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Kingstown Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 7.09% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 3.00 million shares.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.21 million activity.

