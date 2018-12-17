Addison Capital Company decreased its stake in Western Union Company (WU) by 53.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company sold 16,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,932 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $266,000, down from 30,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Western Union Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 1.73M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 6.25% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 685.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 2,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,063 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $347,000, up from 390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $95.78. About 874,226 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has declined 12.36% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97

Among 21 analysts covering The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), 3 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. The Western Union Company had 41 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 18 with “Hold”. On Friday, June 16 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, May 1. The stock of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 14 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by S&P Research to “Buy” on Wednesday, September 2. The stock of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Susquehanna. The stock of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) earned “Buy” rating by Zacks on Tuesday, September 1. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 4. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.27, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold WU shares while 158 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 454.37 million shares or 2.40% less from 465.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Whitnell reported 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation, Wisconsin-based fund reported 63 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc accumulated 15,896 shares. Leonard Green And Prtn LP holds 0.23% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 210,000 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd holds 0.03% or 21,426 shares. 889,314 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Finance Architects Inc has 0.04% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 13,911 shares. 1,297 are owned by Csat Inv Advisory L P. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 856,410 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research Inc has invested 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Westpac Bk Corporation invested in 0% or 28,279 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 11.78M shares. Cobblestone Advsr Lc Ny invested in 0.03% or 17,525 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.04% or 157,354 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc has invested 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $593,534 activity. Another trade for 20,207 shares valued at $414,244 was made by Williams Richard L on Tuesday, July 3. 2,440 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares with value of $45,164 were sold by Tsai Caroline.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. WU’s profit will be $216.92M for 9.14 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 28 investors sold KSU shares while 173 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 84.45 million shares or 1.44% less from 85.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,333 shares. First Mercantile Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 100 shares. Sabal Tru reported 2,150 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 105,811 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 482 shares. Patten Grp has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Gemmer Asset Management owns 195 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Btim Corp has invested 0.07% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Cim Inv Mangement holds 5,049 shares. Moreover, Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Pggm reported 183,800 shares. 3G Capital Prns LP reported 213,302 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Pillar Pacific Ltd Company holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 43,084 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $66.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 998 shares to 1,483 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 2,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $739,033 activity. Another trade for 5,442 shares valued at $635,465 was sold by Upchurch Michael W. 729 shares valued at $87,323 were sold by Grafton Suzanne M on Tuesday, August 28. On Friday, October 26 the insider Maier Henry J bought $102,680.