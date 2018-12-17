Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kapstone Paper & Packaging Corp (KS) by 12.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 59,719 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 419,871 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.23 million, down from 479,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kapstone Paper & Packaging Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $34.95 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 22.02M shares traded or 2045.17% up from the average. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE:KS) has 0.00% since December 17, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KS News: 11/05/2018 – Alpine Associates Buys New 1.4% Position in KapStone Paper; 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/04/2018 – DJ KapStone Paper and Packaging Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KS); 14/05/2018 – Water Island Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in KapStone Paper; 03/05/2018 – Hodges Capital Management Exits Position in KapStone Paper; 16/04/2018 – KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING SAYS ON APRIL 13, CO, WESTROCK GOT REQUESTS FOR ADDITIONAL INFO FROM U.S. DOJ REGARDING PENDING DEAL – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Exits Position in KapStone Paper; 18/04/2018 – KapStone Paper Pack 1Q EPS 33c; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits KapStone Paper; 14/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Into KapStone Paper

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 13.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 10,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 90,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.84 million, up from 80,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.04. About 9.35 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $195.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Computer Task Group Inc (NASDAQ:CTG) by 83,353 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $6.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Sponsored Adr (RHHBY) by 18,505 shares to 118,143 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,924 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon -2% on downgrade, “priced at a premium” – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Telecom Sector: JPMorgan Downgrades Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Agfa Chooses Verizon Enterprise Solutions for Global Network Transformation – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

