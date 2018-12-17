Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 2.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 64,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.31 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $270.18M, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $97.18. About 2.60M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,152 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.07M, down from 145,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $85.41. About 3.33 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $828,076 activity. Willis George sold 4,312 shares worth $523,218.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 15.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.67 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 12.59 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.04% EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. United Parcel Service had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 4 by Raymond James. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 7 by Loop Capital. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $107 target in Wednesday, October 28 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 20 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 17 by Zacks. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $118.0 target in Thursday, August 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, October 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of UPS in report on Thursday, June 1 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. As per Monday, October 1, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 11.12 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. The insider GONZALEZ RICHARD A sold 16,850 shares worth $1.50M. $5.40 million worth of stock was sold by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, December 12. 94,140 shares were sold by Schumacher Laura J, worth $8.81 million. SEVERINO MICHAEL sold $4.88M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 17. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $99,909 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Shares for $3.82 million were sold by Gosebruch Henry O.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.