Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT) stake by 58.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired 115,199 shares as Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT)’s stock rose 8.99%. The Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 311,299 shares with $1.84M value, up from 196,100 last quarter. Radiant Logistics Inc now has $231.96 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 68,306 shares traded. Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RLGT) has risen 10.44% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGT News: 08/04/2018 – Radiant Opto-Electronics Corp. Mar Rev NT$3.66B; 07/05/2018 – Dried Vegetables Market to Witness Swift Growth Owing to Growing Population, Rapid Urbanization & lndustrialization, and Technical Innovations: Radiant Insights, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market to Gain From Enhanced Demand for Recyclable Material in Automobile Industry: Radiant; 25/04/2018 – Insulin Delivery Devices Market to Grow Owing to Increasing Awareness Regarding Diabetes & Technological Innovations: Radiant; 23/04/2018 – Hot-Melt Adhesives Market to Witness Swift Growth Based on Rise in Industrialization Globally: Radiant Insights, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Feed Yeast Market is Expected to Grow at a Significant CAGR due to Increase in Demand for Quality Animal Products by Consumers: Radiant Insights, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Interactive Kiosk Market is Projected to Accrue Lucrative Gains in Forthcoming Years: Radiant Insights, Inc; 24/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE SAYS COMPANY TODAY HAS RECEIVED REVISED OFFER FROM RADIANT LIFE CARE PRIVATE LIMITED; 21/05/2018 – Distribution Management Systems DMS Market Latest Innovation, Growth and Industry Future Prospect 2022: Radiant Insights, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Ethyleneamine Market Consumption, Revenue and lmpressively Growing Opportunities: Radiant Insights, Inc

Federated Investors Inc increased Rogers Corp (ROG) stake by 131.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Federated Investors Inc acquired 42,800 shares as Rogers Corp (ROG)’s stock declined 21.87%. The Federated Investors Inc holds 75,300 shares with $11.09 million value, up from 32,500 last quarter. Rogers Corp now has $1.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $103.13. About 36,178 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has declined 28.88% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $2.59 million activity. Beulque Marc J also sold $395,137 worth of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) on Monday, August 27. DAIGLE ROBERT C sold 2,346 shares worth $351,900. The insider GLANDON GARY M sold 589 shares worth $89,281. 1,500 shares were sold by SHADDAY CHRISTOPHER, worth $209,660 on Thursday, August 30. $675,186 worth of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) shares were sold by Hoechner Bruce D.. Another trade for 1,751 shares valued at $229,574 was made by Grudzien Jeffrey M on Monday, August 20. 1,250 shares were sold by Knoll Jay B, worth $189,475 on Friday, September 28.

Federated Investors Inc decreased Washington Fed Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) stake by 11,876 shares to 257,730 valued at $8.25 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 13,251 shares and now owns 246,485 shares. Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.33, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 17 investors sold ROG shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.09 million shares or 4.61% more from 15.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,500 shares. 1,937 were accumulated by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Liability owns 530,484 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Pnc Financial Services Group stated it has 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Asset stated it has 15,064 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 28,662 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.03% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 3,000 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Barclays Public Ltd Liability, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 22,715 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 2,756 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn owns 0.01% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 296,788 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Research Inc stated it has 5,441 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.6 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.29, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 5 investors sold RLGT shares while 15 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 20.42 million shares or 15.62% more from 17.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership stated it has 29,900 shares. Laurel Grove Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.43% invested in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) for 145,110 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Millennium Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0% or 30,117 shares. 2.18M are held by Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership. Comml Bank Of America De owns 302,540 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Northern reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gp reported 1.61 million shares. Walleye Trading Lc holds 58,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) or 26,291 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 61,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 37,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) stake by 25,900 shares to 291,100 valued at $11.04M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) stake by 27,400 shares and now owns 359,475 shares. Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was reduced too.

