Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (KEYW) by 38.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 290,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.09 million, up from 759,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keyw Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 497,771 shares traded or 43.67% up from the average. The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) has risen 85.77% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYW News: 01/05/2018 – Crednology Holding Corp. CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS THE KEYW CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENTS ESTABLISH A $50 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURING IN MAY 2023; 23/04/2018 – DJ CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CURR); 29/03/2018 – Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTCMarkets.com: ATHC) announces the launch of wholly owned Subsidiary FinBridge Holding; 06/05/2018 – DJ Professional Holding Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFHD); 15/03/2018 – JetFleet Holding Corp. Hldrs Approve Acquisition by AeroCentury Corp; 08/05/2018 – KEYW Holding Trailing Twelve Mo Awards of $555 M; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd. (Adr) (IBN) by 48.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 589,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.54% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 635,724 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.40M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd. (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 7.32M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has declined 2.63% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Times of India: CBI questions ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar’s brother-in-law; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan; 02/04/2018 – ICICI CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF PROBE BY ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE; 16/04/2018 – ICICI:CRISIL REAFFIRMED RTGS ON DEBT INSTRUMENTS,OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS – ICICI BANK CARVED OUT BANK GUARANTEE LIMITS FOR UPTO 600 MLN RUPEES, OUT OF EXISTING CAPITAL FACILITIES SANCTIONED TO CO; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES OFFERING DEBENTURES/BONDS UP TO INR250B; 13/04/2018 – VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY IN ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN

Another recent and important ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on December 12, 2018.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $7.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opap Sa (Adr) (GOFPY) by 114,235 shares to 988,135 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sk Telecom Company Ltd. (Adr) (NYSE:SKM) by 44,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone C (NPPXF).

Among 7 analysts covering ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. ICICI Bank had 11 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell” on Wednesday, August 19. The rating was initiated by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, October 21. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of IBN in report on Monday, September 14 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 26 by Standpoint Research. The stock of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) earned “Sell” rating by Zacks on Tuesday, August 25. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, October 30 report. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 21 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of IBN in report on Tuesday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, October 24, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.77, from 1.56 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 11 investors sold KEYW shares while 28 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 45.48 million shares or 2.81% less from 46.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Permit Cap Llc invested in 0.53% or 115,380 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Swiss National Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Rech Glob holds 0.01% in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) or 3.29 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% of its portfolio in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). D E Shaw And Co holds 159,822 shares. 595,265 are owned by Raymond James Services Advisors Inc. Citigroup Inc holds 18,443 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 19,478 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md owns 17,662 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 25,593 shares. Cooper Creek Prtn Mngmt Limited Liability owns 943,686 shares for 5.27% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Com stated it has 489,964 shares.

More notable recent The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Cheap Small Cap Stocks with Big Growth – Nasdaq” on October 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KeyW Wins Multi-Million Dollar Task Order to Provide Global Support for U.S. Army Intelligence Training Systems – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “KeyW Reports Third-Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KeyW +1.6% on initiation at Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KeyW Awarded $5 Million in Research, Development and Design Work – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2018.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $407.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 3,671 shares to 16,167 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 286,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,843 shares, and cut its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES).