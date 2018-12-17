Burney Co decreased Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) stake by 50.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Burney Co sold 32,110 shares as Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU)’s stock declined 4.79%. The Burney Co holds 31,909 shares with $820,000 value, down from 64,019 last quarter. Mdu Res Group Inc now has $5.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 329,543 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 7.16% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased Franklin Res Inc (BEN) stake by 0.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kiltearn Partners Llp acquired 50,694 shares as Franklin Res Inc (BEN)’s stock rose 2.63%. The Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 8.09 million shares with $246.01 million value, up from 8.04 million last quarter. Franklin Res Inc now has $16.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 2.29M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 21.73% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Growth Euro Adds Advance Auto; 22/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEN); 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Japan Adds Ono Pharma, Cuts MUFG; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 28 investors sold MDU shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 122.26 million shares or 0.50% more from 121.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 29,965 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). 84,357 are held by Ameritas Investment Inc. Fort Limited Partnership reported 1,560 shares. Merian Global (Uk) accumulated 1.27M shares. Fiduciary Co has invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Huntington State Bank owns 6,651 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 38,719 shares. Miller Howard holds 180,928 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 20,359 shares. Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.96% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 344,353 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MDU Resources Gr had 2 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 31.

Burney Co increased Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 3,035 shares to 30,420 valued at $4.95 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) stake by 10,696 shares and now owns 21,758 shares. Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) was raised too.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDU Resources narrows 2018 earnings outlook, unveils five-year capex plan – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Continue Snoozing On MDU Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “MDU Resources Group, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MDU Resources acquires assets of Molalla Redi-Mix and Rock Products, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AGCO, MDU Resources Group, Opko Health, Clean Harbors, LCI Industries, and Marathon Petroleum â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $17.59 million activity. 11,165 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) shares with value of $350,004 were sold by Tyle Craig Steven. Shares for $16.73 million were sold by JOHNSON RUPERT H JR. On Friday, September 21 the insider Plafker Jed A. sold $158,315.

More recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BEN – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Xcel Energy, Franklin Resources, Axalta Coating, Restaurant Brands International, Zimmer Biomet, and Ford Motor â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Universal Trust Announces Portfolio Management Change – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 43,600 shares to 3.15 million valued at $248.19 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 465,681 shares and now owns 1.46M shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources had 11 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, July 30 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. UBS maintained the shares of BEN in report on Monday, October 8 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, September 6 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 30 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, October 26 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, November 16 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) on Thursday, September 27 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, October 11 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold BEN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.20% less from 238.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Advisors L P, Illinois-based fund reported 980,964 shares. Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust invested in 1,375 shares. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 32,865 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 1,355 shares. Polaris Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 1.78% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). New Jersey-based Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Dock Street Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 8,836 shares. Shelton Cap stated it has 370,267 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Conning Inc invested in 0.01% or 7,081 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank invested 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Btim holds 0.01% or 13,330 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corp invested in 0% or 16,477 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 10,097 shares.