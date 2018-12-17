First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (KMB) by 28.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 7,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,943 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.15M, down from 26,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.34. About 1.05M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has declined 5.07% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (THO) by 10.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 13,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,611 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.94M, up from 128,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 722,741 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 61.66% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.66% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 7.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KMB’s profit will be $581.78M for 17.01 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KMB shares while 410 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 240.73 million shares or 3.47% less from 249.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has 305,230 shares. Moreover, Pittenger Anderson has 0.16% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Sterling Limited Com owns 9,038 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 121,022 shares. 6,890 are held by Salem Mgmt. 560,180 were reported by Principal Fincl Grp Inc. Dt Inv Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 41,911 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 2,007 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.1% or 6,701 shares in its portfolio. 69,090 were accumulated by Blue Chip Inc. Shufro Rose And Lc owns 3,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Private Trust Co Na has 5,799 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Ltd holds 0.11% or 1,562 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 35,015 shares.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.54 million activity. On Wednesday, November 14 Melucci Jeffrey P. sold $111,180 worth of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 1,000 shares. 13,565 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) shares with value of $1.56M were sold by Azbell Michael T.. PALMER ANTHONY J. also sold $756,256 worth of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Thursday, August 16.

Among 20 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 0 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 77 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $13300 target in Tuesday, May 30 report. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 25 by B. Riley & Co. Citigroup maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Tuesday, October 24. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $125 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Friday, October 23. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 6. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, October 24 by Bank of America. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 11. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 8 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 16. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, October 20 by J.P. Morgan.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $587.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1,566 shares to 62,868 shares, valued at $14.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 10,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,296 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 51 investors sold THO shares while 125 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 1.20% less from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 8,229 shares. 7,838 were reported by Amalgamated Commercial Bank. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has 4,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company holds 28,349 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated holds 0.02% or 507,173 shares in its portfolio. The Washington-based Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Schroder Mgmt Gru invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Edge Wealth Limited Liability Com owns 5,020 shares. 12,520 are owned by M&T Bank & Trust. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 173 shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 302,783 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Since October 9, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 2 sales for $56,798 activity. The insider ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH sold $350,114. Shares for $116,390 were bought by SUWINSKI JAN. $408,700 worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) shares were bought by ZIEMER JAMES L.