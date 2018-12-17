Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 1113.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 57,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,476 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.11M, up from 5,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 9.98 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA TO FILE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE CASE THIS MONTH; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS TALKS ARE ONGOING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 14/03/2018 – TRUDEAU: KINDER MORGAN TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 50.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 47,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,888 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.39M, down from 93,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 614,053 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 17.82% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $551.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,582 shares to 22,683 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 10,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,169 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold KMI shares while 280 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 277 raised stakes. 1.28 billion shares or 1.18% more from 1.27 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ci Global Inc holds 475,823 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset invested in 0.01% or 92,512 shares. King Luther Cap Corp accumulated 80,875 shares. Moneta Group Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,424 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 233,814 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Richmond Hill Inv Communications Limited Partnership owns 444,771 shares for 11.09% of their portfolio. 2.02 million were accumulated by Lord Abbett And Com Ltd Liability Corporation. Tennessee-based Pinnacle Prns has invested 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Captrust Fincl holds 139,207 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 522,550 are owned by Edgar Lomax Va. Thompson Davis And owns 750 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% or 15,052 shares. Dupont Mngmt owns 496,370 shares. Pring Turner Gp stated it has 4.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Polaris Greystone Financial Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Among 25 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Kinder Morgan had 96 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, December 9, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 18 to “Overweight”. On Thursday, October 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 28. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of KMI in report on Monday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) on Wednesday, March 21 to “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, January 11, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, July 27. Barclays Capital maintained Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) on Friday, October 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 27 investors sold UFS shares while 83 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 2.52% less from 56.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 13,693 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 43 are owned by Earnest Prtn Lc. 15,948 were reported by Aqr Cap Management Llc. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 155,364 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). First Citizens Bancshares Tru invested in 6,638 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 15,660 shares. Blackrock owns 7.68 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Asset One Limited invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 14,700 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company has invested 0.12% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Great Lakes Llc has 0.01% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 89,349 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 543,867 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 10,700 shares.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,998 shares to 14,781 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels And Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 116,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD).