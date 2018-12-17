Kings Point Capital Management Increased Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Position; Brady (BRC) Sentiment Is 1.06

Brady Corp (BRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.40, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 82 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 77 sold and reduced holdings in Brady Corp. The funds in our database now own: 38.44 million shares, up from 38.02 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Brady Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 59 Increased: 51 New Position: 31.

Kings Point Capital Management increased Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) stake by 1471.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kings Point Capital Management acquired 30,902 shares as Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS)’s stock declined 13.65%. The Kings Point Capital Management holds 33,002 shares with $3.26 million value, up from 2,100 last quarter. Total Sys Svcs Inc now has $15.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $82.65. About 587,590 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 12.45% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN

Among 8 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Total System Services had 12 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TSS in report on Wednesday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 21 by Nomura. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, October 5. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 24. Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 6 report. The stock of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $110 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 25.

More important recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barclays Initiates Coverage Of Payments Sector, Names PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) As Top Pick – Benzinga” on November 18, 2018, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Increasing Millennial Presence in the Marketplace is Driving the Digital Payment Market Growth – PRNewswire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guggenheim sees good Q4 for payments firms on healthy holiday spend – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Credit Card Processor Total System Services (NYSE:TSS): 3 Reasons Why – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $495,891 activity. 5,009 shares valued at $495,891 were sold by WEAVER DORENDA K on Friday, September 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 30 investors sold TSS shares while 180 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 136.26 million shares or 1.02% more from 134.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,096 were reported by Wetherby Asset Management. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 115,963 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 12,395 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited holds 0.21% or 5,600 shares. Navellier & Associate invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 4.24 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited invested in 10,848 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Patten Gp has invested 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 126 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Tci Wealth Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 1.22 million were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.02% or 31,872 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 267,330 shares.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.04. About 67,127 shares traded. Brady Corporation (BRC) has risen 6.24% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp 3Q EPS 49c; 24/05/2018 – BRADY 3Q EPS 49C; 16/04/2018 – Brady Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Brady Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP BRC.N SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED CLASS A COMMON SHARE FROM $1.95 TO $2.00; 24/05/2018 – TAKKT BUYS TO BUY RUNELANDHS FORSALJNINGS FROM BRADY CORP; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corporation declares regular dividend to shareholders; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corp Declares Dividend of 20.75c; 28/03/2018 – Brady Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. It has a 22.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients in hospitals; and custom wristbands for use in the leisure and entertainment industry, such as theme parks, concerts, and festivals.

Analysts await Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.48 per share. BRC’s profit will be $27.29 million for 19.73 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Brady Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.34% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up – Yahoo News” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brady Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Brady Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2018. More interesting news about Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brady Corporation Reports Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results and Increases its Fiscal 2019 EPS Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks To Watch For September 13, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 13, 2018.