Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) by 9.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 296 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.61 million, down from 3,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $737.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $83.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1508.06. About 7.23M shares traded or 6.74% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon Selected One Hour Translation as Key Partner for Neural Machine Translation Based Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON JAPAN REVIEWS SHIPPING COST RULES; EFFECTIVE TODAY; 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 17/04/2018 – New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods; 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 21/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWS POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS EXECUTIONS IN AMAZON OPTIONS; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 22/04/2018 – Amazon employees start their day by answering a question that pops up on their computer screens

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 18,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,105 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.98 million, down from 319,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $98.71. About 18.51 million shares traded or 13.72% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces the Sale of the Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN WEALTH MGMT CEO MARY ERDOES COMMENTS IN ANNUAL LETTER; 26/04/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC PYPL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $81; 23/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan Blockchain Head Says Focus Should Be On Privacy; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, QTRLY MARKETS REVENUE WAS UP 7% WITH STRONG GROWTH IN EQUITY MARKETS, AND FIXED INCOME MARKETS FLAT; 09/05/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 01/05/2018 – Buy EA on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ is less of a risk for game maker: JP Morgan; 11/04/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13 FROM EUR 12

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $125,281 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Friday, October 19.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $2.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 90,877 shares to 769,773 shares, valued at $25.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 17,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 584,602 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45 billion for 11.02 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Jassy Andrew R had sold 1,726 shares worth $3.28 million. On Wednesday, August 15 Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.90M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,054 shares. The insider Zapolsky David sold $3.66 million. 1,375 shares were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q, worth $2.31M on Friday, November 2. McGrath Judith A had sold 500 shares worth $952,500 on Wednesday, August 15. Reynolds Shelley also sold $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares.

