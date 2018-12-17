Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lam Research (LRCX) by 95.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 6,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,550 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06M, up from 6,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lam Research for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $135.99. About 1.43M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 27.14% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 144.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $74.90 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $10.18 during the last trading session, reaching $316.34. About 303,503 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 29.65% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29

Among 27 analysts covering Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Lam Research Corporation had 112 analyst reports since September 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 12 the stock rating was initiated by Argus Research with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 5. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $88 target in Friday, October 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 6 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets. UBS upgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Tuesday, June 26. UBS has “Buy” rating and $22000 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 20 by Needham. On Tuesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $437.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,550 shares to 60,821 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 12,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,085 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 88 investors sold LRCX shares while 259 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 133.35 million shares or 1.21% less from 134.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Roanoke Asset Corp Ny stated it has 12,595 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. 51,220 were reported by Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt. 16,252 are owned by Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. First Foundation owns 1,544 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Assoc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 0.72% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 7,000 shares. Epoch Inc holds 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 36,461 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated holds 0.08% or 750 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Brown Advisory accumulated 17,173 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.05% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Da Davidson & Com holds 5,343 shares. Artisan Ltd Partnership accumulated 947,599 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 31 investors sold MELI shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 49 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.25 million shares or 0.10% more from 40.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 73,691 shares. Brinker Capital Inc owns 4,210 shares. 1,903 were reported by Green Square Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 242,710 shares. Adirondack Co holds 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 3 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 4,057 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco has 0.05% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 473,490 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 131,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 603,128 shares. Nikko Asset Americas Inc owns 2.91% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 300,657 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has invested 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 19,057 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin Resource invested in 0.11% or 644,601 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg accumulated 3,127 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Llc owns 882 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. MercadoLibre had 58 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MELI in report on Friday, October 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, February 23 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, December 20 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Monday, February 5. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 13. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MELI in report on Monday, May 16 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, August 9 with “Neutral”. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 2 report.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 100,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $53.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 645,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).