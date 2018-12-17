Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp Com (MIDD) by 17.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 2,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,978 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.68 million, down from 15,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $108.84. About 177,111 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has declined 12.98% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 4.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.61 million, down from 74,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $102.23. About 3.29M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 13.29% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.58 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.53 billion for 14.28 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sol Mngmt has invested 0.44% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Davenport And Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 49,000 shares. Salem Counselors has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Grimes And owns 12,034 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Veritas Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 6.56 million shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Utah Retirement invested 0.27% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Amer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.18% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Management Lc has invested 0.13% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lee Danner And Bass invested in 0.08% or 7,231 shares. Jacobs & Com Ca stated it has 43,279 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Llc invested in 0.06% or 1,931 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 40,608 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Endeavour Advsrs holds 1.62% or 110,125 shares. 1.07M are held by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.95 million activity. 12,500 shares were sold by Squeri Stephen J, worth $1.30M on Thursday, November 1. $897,552 worth of stock was sold by CAMPBELL JEFFREY C on Wednesday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold MIDD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 53.69 million shares or 8.59% less from 58.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regions Financial stated it has 1,410 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 390 shares. Weybosset Rech Mngmt Limited Co holds 43,821 shares or 3.27% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) owns 750 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Tn owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited has 17,664 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd, a Colorado-based fund reported 922,165 shares. Hightower reported 6,824 shares. Amer Int Gru accumulated 1,187 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability reported 206,632 shares. Fjarde Ap has 20,772 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.02% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 24,157 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 176,307 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Next Finance Group invested in 0% or 25 shares.