Independent Investors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 99.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,670 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.55M, up from 9,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $71.02. About 5.10 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 263.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 8,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11,374 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $799,000, up from 3,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $74.26. About 4.36 million shares traded or 19.47% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F

Among 21 analysts covering Dominion Midstream (NYSE:D), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Dominion Midstream had 59 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 20. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, September 17 report. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, October 9 to “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $77.0 target in Sunday, August 20 report. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of D in report on Friday, March 16 to “Hold” rating. JP Morgan maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Friday, November 2. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $77 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, September 19. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $81 target in Thursday, June 16 report. The firm has “Sector Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 17 by Scotia Capital. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 7.

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25 million and $123.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,504 shares to 9,694 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 38 investors sold D shares while 323 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 292 raised stakes. 424.97 million shares or 1.45% less from 431.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 18,099 are held by Meyer Handelman Company. 40,040 were accumulated by Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 353,299 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Schroder Inv Mngmt owns 259,992 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks accumulated 316,469 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Farmers Tru holds 0.14% or 7,138 shares. Provise Mngmt Gru Lc holds 0.2% or 21,288 shares. Philadelphia Trust invested in 0.09% or 15,599 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment reported 0.09% stake. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 8,978 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Hennessy has invested 1.8% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Manufacturers Life The invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 50,019 are owned by Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Spinnaker Tru, Maine-based fund reported 4,445 shares.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $711,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Somerville Kurt F holds 171,262 shares. Schnieders Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 9,375 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Wills Financial stated it has 4,686 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Kingdon Capital Llc invested in 0.95% or 173,136 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brandes Invest LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 60,282 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 638,980 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Mariner Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 46,719 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Roundview Ltd Liability holds 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 13,544 shares. Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.38% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Goldman Sachs accumulated 0.11% or 5.32 million shares. Gm Advisory Group has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cannell Peter B And Inc, New York-based fund reported 3,350 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,970 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $6.93 million activity. Hourican Kevin had sold 8,564 shares worth $642,300. Bisaccia Lisa had sold 21,534 shares worth $1.72 million. $2.02M worth of stock was sold by Denton David M on Thursday, November 29. Another trade for 13,311 shares valued at $1.03 million was sold by Boratto Eva C.