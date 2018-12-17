Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) had an increase of 2.02% in short interest. CY’s SI was 22.17M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2.02% from 21.73 million shares previously. With 4.43M avg volume, 5 days are for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY)’s short sellers to cover CY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 5.31 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 14.75% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.52 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 88.03 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.25, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares while 105 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 287.86 million shares or 0.87% more from 285.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Profit Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 53,400 shares. Capital Fund Management reported 575,265 shares stake. Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 8.05 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Brinker Cap stated it has 112,313 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Llc holds 0.74% or 565,625 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Quantbot Tech Lp reported 189,287 shares stake. Strategic Wealth Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.17% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Pinebridge Lp holds 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 11,200 shares. Utah Retirement owns 66,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 751,735 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cypress Semicon had 4 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 25 the stock rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, June 26. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, October 23. On Monday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”.

Since June 18, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 7 insider sales for $851,355 activity. GOPALSWAMY SUDHIR sold $48,133 worth of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) on Thursday, August 16. $9,230 worth of stock was sold by GEHA SAM on Friday, June 22. Shares for $693,920 were sold by El-Khoury Hassane. $64,000 worth of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) was bought by MARTINO CAMILLO on Tuesday, November 13.

After the disclosing of a legal form filled with D.C. based-SEC; a insider sale became apparent. The VP-Corp Controller and CAO of Lennox International Inc, Chris Kosel; finalized a sale in the open market by selling 158 shares at stock price per share of $214.6 of the Texas-based company valued at near $33,902 U.S. Dollars. Chris Kosel now indirectly has in hand 0 shares. He also directly has in hand 1174 shares. In total he holds a stake of 0.00%.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Lennox International Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 26.20 million shares or 2.69% less from 26.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eaton Vance Management reported 199,695 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Moreover, Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 2,658 shares. Fca Tx holds 0.14% or 1,700 shares. 47,900 are owned by Point72 Asset Mngmt L P. Invesco Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Donaldson Mngmt Limited Com holds 21,377 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 4,881 were accumulated by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Company. Mufg Americas Corp owns 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 108 shares. Stone Run Capital Limited Liability Company reported 21,750 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank accumulated 4,037 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Limited Liability Corp invested in 25,918 shares. Lpl Fin Limited, California-based fund reported 6,775 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.11% stake. Hightower Advsrs accumulated 5,222 shares.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.46 EPS, down 13.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.68 per share. LII’s profit will be $58.81 million for 35.99 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.32% negative EPS growth.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $17.28 million activity. 498 Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) shares with value of $114,540 were sold by Bedard Gary S. SCHMIDT PAUL W also sold $106,032 worth of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) on Friday, November 2. 1,341 shares were sold by Reitmeier Joseph William, worth $281,610. Another trade for 1,073 shares valued at $225,330 was sold by JOHNSTON TERRY L. 6,171 shares were sold by Bluedorn Todd M, worth $1.30M on Wednesday, December 12. $302,183 worth of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) was sold by NORRIS JOHN W III. 10,000 shares were sold by BEDAPUDI PRAKASH, worth $2.07M.

Among 8 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Lennox International has $239 highest and $183 lowest target. $220.50’s average target is 4.91% above currents $210.19 stock price. Lennox International had 11 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 30 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 9. The stock of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, October 23. The stock of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 9. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, October 23 report.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company has market cap of $8.47 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. It has a 26.8 P/E ratio. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets.