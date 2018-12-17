Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co (MIC) by 1106.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 210,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,340 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.58 billion, up from 19,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 334,451 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 38.93% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 26/04/2018 – Mic’s top business exec is leaving the publisher after a year on the job:; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (MIC); 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 1Q EPS 91c; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Strongly Disagrees With ISS Recommendation to Vote Against Three of Six MIC Directors; 16/03/2018 – MIC SAYS ONLY ONE PIPELINE SUBJECT TO FERC RATE REGULATION; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE SAYS MOAB GIVING MISLEADING STATEMENTS; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/04/2018 – ALIGNED ENERGY REPORTS NEW MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 2.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 35,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $77.18M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 2.08 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 13.01% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 15/03/2018 – CBS Plans to Run Stormy Daniels’s ’60 Minutes’ Interview March 25, Says It Has Had No Legal Threat From Trump Organizatio; 24/05/2018 – CBS claims Redstone blocked possible buyout bid from a rival; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 03/05/2018 – CBS CORP – QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUE $1,733 MLN VS $1,603 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Hedge fund Paulson & Co takes stake in Viacom amid turnaround; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – ABC AGREEMENT COVERS 15 SCRIPPS ABC AFFILIATES SERVING GROUPS INCLUDING BAKERSFIELD, BALTIMORE, BOISE; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 16/05/2018 – CBS Attempting to Block Viacom Merger (Video); 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST TO ABOUT 20 PERCENT -STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold CBS shares while 213 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 231.79 million shares or 9.85% more from 211.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Atria Invs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Adage Prns Grp accumulated 190,521 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd accumulated 1.29% or 2.48 million shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America accumulated 42,958 shares. Gruss Com owns 60,000 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Intact Invest Management Inc has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Css Ltd Il holds 0% or 859 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 167,626 shares. Estabrook Capital reported 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Fort Lp reported 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Captrust Fin Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 34 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation accumulated 1,736 shares. Brinker invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0.07% stake. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 577,106 shares.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 118,980 shares to 239,405 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 99,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

Since June 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.99 million activity. 50,000 CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) shares with value of $2.82 million were sold by Ianniello Joseph R.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 33.91% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CBS’s profit will be $576.45 million for 7.60 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.19% EPS growth.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $569.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc by 60 shares to 7,208 shares, valued at $517.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 3,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,450 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold MIC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 12.76% more from 60.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James And has 0.01% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 182,628 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca), a California-based fund reported 2,785 shares. D E Shaw And Co, a New York-based fund reported 121,889 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company holds 21,601 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth accumulated 856 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Limited has 7,220 shares. Advisory Svcs Lc owns 500 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 600 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). 4,000 are held by Teewinot Advisers Ltd. California State Teachers Retirement reported 129,671 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap LP owns 61,490 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated owns 52,158 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 243,952 shares. Teton Advsr Incorporated holds 16,000 shares.