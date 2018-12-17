Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 26.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 8,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,160 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.54 million, up from 31,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $139.19. About 3.28M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuit Com (INTU) by 34.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,260 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.61 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuit Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $196.74. About 1.51M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 sales for $192.64 million activity. 4,554 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares with value of $979,360 were sold by POWELL DENNIS D. STANSBURY HENRY TAYLOE also sold $796,915 worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares. FLOURNOY MARK J had sold 9,292 shares worth $2.03M on Thursday, August 30. $4.61M worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was sold by SMITH BRAD D on Wednesday, November 28. 5,029 shares valued at $1.01 million were sold by Johnson Gregory N on Monday, November 26. 85,835 shares were sold by Goodarzi Sasan K, worth $16.89M.

Among 25 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Intuit had 121 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, September 7. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $219 target. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 18 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 24. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 20 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 23 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, October 4 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Wednesday, November 15. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $160.0 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Wednesday, September 6. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, May 22 by First Analysis. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 15 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 27,565 are held by Trexquant Investment Lp. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 398 shares. Capital Advsrs Ok owns 41,264 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Llp stated it has 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Hwg Holdg Lp stated it has 7.13% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). L S accumulated 31,280 shares or 0.92% of the stock. 18,149 were accumulated by Cypress Cap Grp Inc. The North Carolina-based First Personal has invested 0.16% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Bogle Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership De has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Raymond James Trust Na holds 13,688 shares. Creative Planning has 9,309 shares. Clean Yield Grp has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 2,242 are held by Lourd Capital Limited. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.19% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 364,430 shares.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 20,419 shares to 6,401 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc Com (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 14,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,572 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co Com (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How The Parts Add Up: DEF Targets $53 – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit Q1 19 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET – Nasdaq” published on November 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) CEO Brad Smith on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Amazon Takes Control – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit Overhauls QuickBooks ProAdvisor Program to Aid Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Union Pacific Corporation had 129 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital given on Thursday, August 4. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $124.0 target in Friday, November 10 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy”. Atlantic Securities initiated the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, August 11 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, February 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, June 27. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 22 by Morgan Stanley. Loop Capital maintained the shares of UNP in report on Monday, October 30 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, September 18, the company rating was upgraded by Loop Capital. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 15 report.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. On Tuesday, August 28 Tennison Lynden L sold $1.28 million worth of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 8,450 shares.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $917.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,495 shares to 56,727 shares, valued at $12.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Currencyshares Japanes by 6,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,612 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).