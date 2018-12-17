12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 6,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 413,049 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.34 million, up from 406,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $61.47. About 1.75 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B

Linden Advisors Lp increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 200% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.25 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 3.43 million shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 55.54% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 06/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank CEO Search Casts Wide Net Amid Leadership Tussle; 07/05/2018 – Agenus at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S JOB CUT PLAN WILL LIKELY EXTEND INTO 2019 – WSJ, CITING; 21/05/2018 – 76EO: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 08/05/2018 – Owens & Minor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Be Added to U.S. Lists of Problem Banks; 11/04/2018 – OZ MINERALS LTD OZL.AX : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$9.40 FROM A$9.10; 24/04/2018 – CORRECTED-Deutsche Bank’s April 8 meeting to elect new management was contentious

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Group 3.5 1Jun23 (Prn) by 1.00M shares to 35.70 million shares, valued at $36.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 157,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone 4.375 05May22 (Prn).

Among 16 analysts covering Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB), 2 have Buy rating, 9 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Deutsche Bank AG had 27 analyst reports since September 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, January 7 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, April 29 by Wood. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, June 2 by RBC Capital Markets. DZ Bank AG maintained Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) on Thursday, March 23 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 9 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, May 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Berenberg to “Sell”. The stock of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, August 13 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse initiated the shares of DB in report on Monday, September 19 with “Underperform” rating. Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) on Monday, October 5 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, April 29 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Among 21 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Progressive had 83 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Sandler O’Neill upgraded the shares of PGR in report on Thursday, December 17 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, November 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, July 13 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 11 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Monday, April 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, October 12. As per Monday, October 16, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 14 by Citigroup. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, September 16. On Wednesday, November 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 217 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 447.91 million shares or 0.37% less from 449.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Capital Mngmt Co LP has invested 0.9% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Morgan Stanley reported 1.34 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell & Ltd holds 15,895 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 20,459 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 6,614 are owned by Putnam Ltd. Intrust Bancshares Na has 5,101 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Three Peaks Management Limited reported 70,173 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,657 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 4.94 million shares. 1,571 were accumulated by Tru Of Vermont. Ancora Ltd holds 0.05% or 16,591 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $10.44 million activity. $711,960 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares were sold by Sauerland John P. $137,724 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Broz Steven on Thursday, July 19. $452,296 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Murphy John Jo on Tuesday, July 17. $3.35M worth of stock was sold by CODY WILLIAM M on Monday, August 20. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.40 million was made by Barbagallo John A on Friday, October 26.