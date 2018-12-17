Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 25.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 13,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 67,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.69 million, up from 54,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 728,507 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 24.66% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.66% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Conc; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary Artist, Limited Dates; 24/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 05/03/2018 Childish Gambino Unveils 2018 North American Tour With Special Guest Rae Sremmurd

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exelon Corporation (EXC) by 12.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 7,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 48,240 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.11M, down from 55,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.61. About 7.08M shares traded or 21.76% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 15.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR TO 87% FROM 100%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $13.58 million activity. Shares for $1.95 million were sold by Berchtold Joe. ENLOE ROBERT TED III also sold $378,480 worth of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) on Thursday, September 13. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $1.95 million was made by Willard Elizabeth Kathleen on Wednesday, August 15.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Live Nation’s music plans irks Chicago indy music venues – Chicago Business Journal” on November 30, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Latin Powerhouses Wisin & Yandel Announce US ‘Como Antes Tour 2019’ – PRNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Thewrap.com published: “Mark Shapiro Promoted to President of Endeavor – TheWrap” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dane Cook Returns To The Stage With The Tell It Like It Is Tour Kicking Off In 2019 – PRNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Live Nation Stock Dips After Investigative Report, Options Active – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold LYV shares while 113 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 133.52 million shares or 2.85% less from 137.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Boothbay Fund Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Capital Counsel invested 0.27% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.07% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc has 9,617 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Westpac Bk Corp reported 9,623 shares stake. Bluestein R H & reported 525,405 shares. The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd has invested 0.15% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Lord Abbett And Communications Limited Liability Corp reported 0.32% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 432,974 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 34,205 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtn Ltd Llc owns 0.09% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 7,604 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.15% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Among 14 analysts covering Live Nation (NYSE:LYV), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Live Nation had 32 analyst reports since September 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, November 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, October 8. The company was initiated on Thursday, October 6 by Stephens. Stephens upgraded the shares of LYV in report on Tuesday, November 8 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 10 by Stephens. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 4 by Evercore. As per Monday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, April 22 by Northcoast. Jefferies maintained Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) rating on Friday, July 27. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $60 target. Jefferies maintained Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) on Monday, October 16 with “Buy” rating.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 9,401 shares to 61,123 shares, valued at $13.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 7.27% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.55 per share. EXC’s profit will be $570.53 million for 19.33 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 29 investors sold EXC shares while 245 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 728.89 million shares or 0.93% less from 735.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. D E Shaw Company Inc invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). California Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 4.02M shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.03% stake. Cordasco Financial Network has invested 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 15,026 are held by Sigma Planning. Moreover, Barnett And has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 240 shares. Franklin Inc owns 6.97 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Westover Capital Advisors Limited Liability reported 50,413 shares. Lehman Fincl Inc invested 0.35% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 26,267 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Com owns 3,104 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.15% or 1.33M shares in its portfolio. 233,304 were accumulated by Twin Cap Management. Atwood & Palmer owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Invsts has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Among 23 analysts covering Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Exelon Corporation had 95 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 17 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 22. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 7 by Argus Research. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 18 to “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, November 5. As per Tuesday, February 23, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EXC in report on Tuesday, September 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Friday, May 5 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, August 26 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.