Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL) by 349.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 1.39 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.44% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.64 million, up from 397,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Belmond Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 6.17M shares traded or 352.62% up from the average. Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) has risen 46.75% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%; 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Seligman Funds/Closed (TY) by 17.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 35,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,868 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.57M, up from 199,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Seligman Funds/Closed for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 137,552 shares traded or 100.59% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has declined 3.11% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Belmond (NYSE:BEL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Belmond had 21 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 9. On Friday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Market Perform”. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Friday, August 10 to “Buy”. The stock of Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 31 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Monday, December 5 by M Partners. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, January 14 by M Partners. The rating was upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group on Tuesday, June 6 to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group on Friday, February 26 with “Underperform”. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of BEL in report on Friday, November 4 to “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, July 3 report.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $3.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (Call) (NYSE:MHK) by 239,307 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $87.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 177,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,550 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $645.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Relx Nv by 78,330 shares to 2,540 shares, valued at $54,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM) by 16,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,178 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA).