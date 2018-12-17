Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 32.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 35,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,322 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.75 million, up from 106,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 20.36M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 26/03/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASSAILS LAWYERS AS SLING PRESIDENT GETS TRANSCRIPT; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 1.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 291,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.65M, up from 286,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $152.48. About 1.10 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $9.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 322,700 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $88.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 70,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,200 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Accenture (ACN) to Acquire Adaptly; Terms Not Disclosed – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Accenture acquires Houston consulting firm serving energy and airline industry cos. – Houston Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Adobe, Barnes & Noble And More – Yahoo Finance” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “IT vs ACN: Which Consulting Services Stock is Better Placed? – Zacks.com” published on November 22, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires PrimeQ – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $124.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,561 shares to 107,815 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,524 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

