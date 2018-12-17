Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) Ratings Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Tile Shop Holdings had 5 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, October 31 by Telsey Advisory Group. Citigroup maintained Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) on Friday, July 20 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. See Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) latest ratings:

31/10/2018 Broker: Telsey Advisory Group Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

19/10/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $9 New Target: $7 Maintain

10/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Initiates Coverage On

20/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $7.4 New Target: $10 Maintain

20/07/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $7 New Target: $10 Maintain

The stock increased 1.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 426,354 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 36.88% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.88% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 30/03/2018 – New Hex Weave series of geometric, woven-look mosaics delivers a range of looks from bold and contemporary to old-world style; 07/05/2018 – Tile Shop Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 14-15; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 6.8%; 30/04/2018 – Recycled roofing tiles get a second life as stunning wall tiles with the Parkway collection; 14/03/2018 The Tile Shop debuts over 40 new vignettes at Franklin, TN location; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q Gross Margin 70.3%; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, Wl The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, WI The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 16/03/2018 – The Tile Shop introduces the Avenue and Décor collection of decorative, encaustic-look tiles

Since September 13, 2018, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.16 million activity. JACULLO PETER J III bought $405,336 worth of stock or 67,194 shares. $784,432 worth of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) was bought by KAMIN PETER H. KRASNOW TODD had sold 40,000 shares worth $242,500 on Monday, November 26.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $284.90 million. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names. It has a 67.5 P/E ratio. The firm also makes setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.87 million shares or 3.76% less from 32.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Comerica Bancorp reported 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Citigroup invested in 0% or 67 shares. Jump Trading Lc has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp owns 73,562 shares. Blackrock owns 6.34 million shares. Impact Advsr Llc stated it has 0.5% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0% or 30,594 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 2.29M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 34,611 shares in its portfolio. Art Advisors Lc, New York-based fund reported 108,065 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 285,838 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS).

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 3,392 shares traded. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) has declined 34.21% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PESI News: 09/05/2018 – Perma-Fix 1Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – Perma-Fix Achieves Profitability for the First Quarter of 2018

Since September 12, 2018, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $26,116 activity. CENTOFANTI LOUIS F bought 1,000 shares worth $3,000. 2,300 Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) shares with value of $7,935 were bought by Duff Mark. Naccarato Ben bought $1,325 worth of stock or 500 shares.

The EVP of Strategic Initiatives of Perma Fix Environmental Services Inc, Louis Centofanti, has just bought – 500 shares of the company he’s managing and supervising – coming to a cumulative trade value of $1,347 U.S. Dollars (this based on average share price of $2.7). This is not his first insider trade, in the last month, he obtained another 1,700 shares worth $4,948 USD. The probability of this trade remaining unseen is extremely low, with the EVP of Strategic Initiatives presently possessing 220,525 shares – that is 1.85% of the total market cap of the Company.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.04 million. It operates in three divisions: Treatment, Services, and Medical. It has a 25 P/E ratio. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.90, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 0 investors sold Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.87 million shares or 0.42% more from 2.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,000 are owned by Chesley Taft & Ltd Liability Corporation. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0% or 48,745 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1,543 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 23,660 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 532 shares stake. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability holds 36,635 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 369,612 shares. Northern Tru holds 19,709 shares. Heartland Advsr Incorporated holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) for 1.36 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 7,216 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI). Wilen Inv Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) for 26,921 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) or 297,778 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI). Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability reported 10,000 shares.

