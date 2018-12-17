Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 647.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 34,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,342 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.97M, up from 5,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $91.79. About 3.44 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (LOW) by 37.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc sold 16,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,811 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.19M, down from 44,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $90.39. About 3.39M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: FRIDAY’S SOMP FORECASTS WILL ONLY CONTAIN SMALL CHANGES; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 75,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) by 2.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 35,600 were accumulated by Fund Evaluation Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. 260 are owned by Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Hightower Limited Co has 0.2% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 284,491 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt stated it has 4,908 shares. 82,454 were reported by Cutler Counsel Ltd Co. 83,618 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Pa. Bell National Bank & Trust stated it has 3,354 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 33,436 were reported by Advisory Net Ltd Llc. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.27% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ardsley Advisory Ptnrs accumulated 10,000 shares. Dynamic Cap Ltd reported 5,496 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cidel Asset Management has 168,956 shares. Auxier Asset Management accumulated 157,198 shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested 0.76% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies invested in 5,796 shares. Pioneer Trust Bank N A Or has invested 2.47% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dana Advsrs Inc reported 14,085 shares stake. Beacon Grp holds 28,609 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.14% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). King Luther Cap Mgmt accumulated 67,593 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Andra Ap stated it has 71,400 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Johnson Finance Grp Inc has 0.27% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 287 shares stake. Benin Mngmt Corp holds 8,694 shares. Apriem Advsrs stated it has 6,320 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $893,828 activity. Shares for $880,200 were bought by ROGERS BRIAN C on Friday, November 23. CROOM MARSHALL A sold $1.80M worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Tuesday, September 18.

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57M and $269.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV) by 17,124 shares to 118,443 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 21,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.30 million for 28.97 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.