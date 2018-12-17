Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 0.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 6,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 737,592 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $84.69 million, up from 730,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.3. About 4.33M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: “REASONABLE TO EXPECT” ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE STRONGER THAN LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc. (MFA) by 2.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 206,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.99M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.75M, down from 8.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Mfa Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 4.43M shares traded or 48.19% up from the average. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 12.44% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial Book Value Per Common Share Was $7.62 as of March 31

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lowe’s Companies Inc. had 124 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Thursday, November 17. As per Tuesday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 5 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, April 6, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 24 report. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, November 21 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 7. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 2 report. On Monday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 19 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow falls 400 points amid worst start to December since 1980 – MarketWatch” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” published on November 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Low Volatility ETFs Are Strutting Their Stuff Again (NYSE:SPLV) – Benzinga” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Under Renovation: Please Excuse Lowe’s Appearance – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s down 1% after earnings beat, updated guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $893,828 activity. The insider ROGERS BRIAN C bought $880,200. Shares for $1.80 million were sold by CROOM MARSHALL A on Tuesday, September 18.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6,333 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $83.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 11,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,838 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry And stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Reliance Communication Of Delaware has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First City Mgmt has invested 0.86% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kcm Invest Advisors Lc has invested 0.29% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Burns J W And Inc, a New York-based fund reported 28,391 shares. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership holds 77,347 shares. Century Companies reported 14,437 shares. Mai Management owns 23,813 shares. New York-based Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The Maine-based Bangor Natl Bank has invested 0.24% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Perkins Coie invested in 0.05% or 1,004 shares. Df Dent & Inc has invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Verition Fund Management owns 3,408 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.35% or 46,217 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.54% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since November 8, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,400 activity.

More important recent MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq”, Streetinsider.com published: “JMP Securities Upgrades MFA Mortgage (MFA) to Market Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MFA Financial names new co-chief investment officers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering MFA Mortgage (NYSE:MFA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. MFA Mortgage had 19 analyst reports since January 15, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, September 6. The company was maintained on Friday, April 7 by Wood. JP Morgan upgraded MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) on Tuesday, January 26 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, May 8. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Tuesday, September 12. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, January 18 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Compass Point to “Sell” on Wednesday, June 15. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, January 15. FBR Capital maintained MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) on Friday, February 16 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.41, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold MFA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 335.48 million shares or 15.86% more from 289.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mackenzie invested 0% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Moreover, Enterprise Fincl Corp has 0.01% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Optimum Advsrs invested in 1,500 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 5.02M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 483 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 26,176 shares. Bessemer Gru, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4.07M shares. Thornburg Inv reported 34.25M shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech reported 0.02% stake. Barclays Plc owns 196,826 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 10.33M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 92,572 are held by Strs Ohio. Jennison Assoc Lc owns 0.09% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 13.32 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 166,941 shares. Sei Investments Co invested in 435,453 shares.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 248,549 shares to 254,149 shares, valued at $57.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 61,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens (NYSE:OI).

Analysts await MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MFA’s profit will be $76.36 million for 10.13 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by MFA Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.