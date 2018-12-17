Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (ORCL) by 18.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 22,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,024 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.21M, down from 123,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 13.26M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10

Aisling Capital Llc decreased its stake in Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) by 40.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aisling Capital Llc sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 18.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $348.31M, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aisling Capital Llc who had been investing in Loxo Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $139.07. About 157,618 shares traded. Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) has risen 70.01% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LOXO News: 29/05/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS LAROTRECTINIB NDA & GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 29/05/2018 – BAYER BAYGn.DE SAYS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS LAROTRECTINIB NEW DRUG APPLICATION AND GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 29/05/2018 – #ASCO18 ASCO looming, Loxo, Bayer line up a quick shot at FDA OK for their groundbreaking approach to cancer therapy $LOXO; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 07/05/2018 – Loxo Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 16/05/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY’S LOXO-292 DEMONSTRATES SIGNIFICANT TUMOR SHRINKAGE IN VARIETY OF CANCERS WITH RET FUSION – STUDY; 29/05/2018 – Loxo Oncology: FDA Accepts Larotrectinib New Drug Application and Grants Priority Review

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $46 target in Friday, September 16 report. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 20 to “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 30 by Jefferies. Argus Research upgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, June 23. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $61 target. UBS maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Wednesday, March 16. UBS has “Buy” rating and $44 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 15. On Wednesday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Pacific Crest with “Sector Weight” on Friday, June 17. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Tuesday, July 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, March 20.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The DOD is defending its JEDI procurement â€” and AWS has joined that defense – Washington Business Journal” on December 13, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Oracle (ORCL) Has A Low Hurdle For 2Q Results But It Still Needs To Hit It – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” published on December 12, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Oracle, Nike, Walgreens and More Major Companies Reporting This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle sues over Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle (ORCL) Says it’s Certified to Secure Government Communications – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $948.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,794 shares to 14,901 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 10,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 0.05% or 2,343 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 44,633 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cadence Fincl Bank Na reported 5,196 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc reported 1.46 million shares. Alesco Advsrs Lc holds 4,731 shares. Pittenger & Anderson reported 0.3% stake. California-based Lourd Cap has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). King Luther Capital Management Corp has 989,069 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Nomura Inc accumulated 0.01% or 43,263 shares. Wealthcare Ltd holds 23 shares. Sns Fincl Group Lc holds 0.14% or 11,382 shares. Regions Corp reported 486,296 shares. Advent Cap De invested in 67 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 16 analysts covering Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Loxo Oncology Inc had 53 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Citigroup. IFS Securities downgraded the shares of LOXO in report on Tuesday, June 5 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 20 by BTIG Research. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 20 report. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell” on Friday, August 28. The stock of Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $213 target in Thursday, October 11 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $94.0 target in Wednesday, September 27 report. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.74 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 18 investors sold LOXO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 28.29 million shares or 1.18% less from 28.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) for 73,580 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) for 5,420 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 8,194 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp, Japan-based fund reported 165 shares. Pnc Services Gru holds 48,712 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Opaleye Mgmt Inc has 175,000 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Llc holds 0.01% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 5,000 shares. Fil Limited invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,333 shares. 143,138 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 44,083 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc, a New York-based fund reported 8,300 shares. Opus Point Prtn Mgmt Ltd owns 6,210 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Rock Springs Capital Management Lp has invested 1.26% in Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO).

Analysts await Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $-1.12 EPS, down 62.32% or $0.43 from last year’s $-0.69 per share. After $-0.89 actual EPS reported by Loxo Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 18 insider sales for $278.81 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $2.71M was made by Bilenker Joshua H. on Monday, December 10. Shares for $280,870 were sold by Burstein Jennifer. 1.40M Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) shares with value of $251.20M were sold by AISLING CAPITAL III LP. 5,000 shares were sold by Kunkel Lori Anne, worth $851,829 on Monday, October 1.