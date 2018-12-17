Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 29.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.60 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.53 million, down from 3.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 1.03 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 28.60% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Manulife Financial Corp.’s Subordinated Debt ‘A-‘; 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures; 30/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Manulife Us Reit; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: DEPLOYING MORE CASH AFTER FEBRUARY DECLINES; 10/05/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene on BOE Monetary Policy (Video); 09/05/2018 – Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT LAUNCHES PREFERENTIAL OFFERING FOR $197.2M; 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 07/05/2018 – Manulife announces Subordinated Green Bond issue; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST MANU.Sl – TO BUY PROPERTY IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND ATLANTA FOR US$387.0 MLN

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 12.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 7,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,754 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.04 million, down from 65,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $782.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $164.89. About 23.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY; 24/05/2018 – iDrop News: Apple Partners with Volkswagen to Create Autonomous Electric Vans; 23/05/2018 – The listing is widely seen as a step for Terry Gou’s Foxconn, a major Apple supplier formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, to wean itself off heavy reliance on manufacturing smartphones for the California-based iPhone maker and to diversify into new areas; 24/04/2018 – US investigates telecom carriers, industry organization over alleged eSIM collusion after Apple’s complaint, sources say; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. MFC’s profit will be $991.49M for 7.29 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.28% negative EPS growth.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $381.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Vanguard Mid (VO) by 2,026 shares to 5,675 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd Iv First Tr Enhanced Short Maturity Etf New (FTSM) by 15,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E also sold $2.98M worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares.