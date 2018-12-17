Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 7.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 10,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,432 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57.84 million, down from 147,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $13.02 during the last trading session, reaching $344.46. About 199,752 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 24.42% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE

Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 9.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,394 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.11M, up from 25,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $130.94. About 8.15 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $16.70 million activity. Another trade for 2,252 shares valued at $325,541 was sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highland LP has invested 1.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Wallace has 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fragasso Grp Incorporated has 0.57% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 16,919 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0.33% or 4.96M shares. Wafra Incorporated holds 0.4% or 78,834 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Fin Corporation has 0.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Osterweis Mgmt stated it has 165,765 shares. Wespac Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,483 shares. Capital Fund Management, a France-based fund reported 46,705 shares. Mariner Lc accumulated 59,466 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Co has invested 0.77% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gm Advisory Gru invested in 6,948 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Country Club Tru Com Na reported 6,465 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) accumulated 0.81% or 5,700 shares.

Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $452.95M and $581.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 49,750 shares to 147,841 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 74,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,005 shares, and cut its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 23 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, April 9. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 23 report. Oppenheimer maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Monday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, January 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 2. Piper Jaffray maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, February 1. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $164.0 target. The company was initiated on Friday, April 15 by Compass Point. Morgan Stanley maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, October 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $126 target.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “4 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: Money For Nothing – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part VII): Walt Disney – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa Inc. (V) Management Presents at 2018 Wells Fargo Tech Summit Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa In 2019: Considerations And Calculations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. CoStar Group had 25 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham initiated CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) on Monday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 20 by SunTrust. SunTrust maintained the shares of CSGP in report on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, July 25. As per Thursday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, January 24. The stock of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, April 23. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, April 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 20 by FBR Capital.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 118.10% or $1.24 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $83.40M for 37.60 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.66% EPS growth.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $199,662 activity.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Portland startup Cozy sells to CoStar – Portland Business Journal” on November 08, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CoStar Group, Inc. Boosts Full-Year Outlook as Profits Soar – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ready For CoStar’s Q2 Earnings? Here Is What You Need To Know. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) CEO Andrew Florance on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2018.