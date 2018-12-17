Among 4 analysts covering Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ares Commercial Real had 5 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. JMP Securities maintained Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) on Monday, July 30 with “Market Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) on Tuesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 23 by JP Morgan. See Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) latest ratings:

24/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $14 New Target: $14.5 Maintain

09/10/2018 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Initiates Coverage On

21/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $14 New Target: $14.5 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $14.5 New Target: $15 Maintain

23/07/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $15.5 Downgrade

Marathon Capital Management decreased T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) stake by 1.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Marathon Capital Management sold 16,750 shares as T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)’s stock declined 15.56%. The Marathon Capital Management holds 1.25M shares with $136.43M value, down from 1.27M last quarter. T Rowe Price Group Inc now has $22.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $92.35. About 933,606 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 10.02% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price: Wiese to Retire From Firm Next May; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Net $453.7M; 23/05/2018 – T Rowe Price New Horizons Buys 1.1% Position in Rentokil; 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO CLOSE TAMPA OPS CENTER IN JUNE 2019; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in La Jolla Pharma; 26/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $113; 04/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Adds BAE, Exits T. Rowe; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm Shareholder T. Rowe Price Voted for Broadcom’s Board Slate – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Rev $1.3B; 07/05/2018 – MESOSPHERE – $125 MLN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY T. ROWE PRICE AND KDT

Among 7 analysts covering T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. T. Rowe Price Group had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TROW in report on Thursday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 7 by Deutsche Bank. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, October 9 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) rating on Friday, November 16. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $103 target. The stock of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, September 27. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $105 target in Monday, October 29 report. The company was maintained on Friday, October 26 by Wells Fargo. The stock of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 13.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $6.15 million activity. $5.08M worth of stock was sold by Alderson Christopher D on Thursday, July 26. HRABOWSKI FREEMAN A III had sold 4,500 shares worth $547,842 on Thursday, July 26.

Analysts await T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 18.42% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.52 per share. TROW’s profit will be $433.17M for 12.83 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold TROW shares while 255 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 166.68 million shares or 0.05% less from 166.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dorsey Wright And Associate owns 0% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 36 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt reported 1.65 million shares. Advisory Svcs Lc owns 9,184 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 96,429 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 259 shares. National Pension holds 0.12% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 262,311 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And invested in 2,044 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0.09% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 338,781 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Signaturefd Ltd owns 1,481 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Com holds 48 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sit Inv Associates owns 224,835 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. 9,466 are owned by Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 14,097 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Company reported 3,710 shares.

The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 52,532 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 4.87% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $397.61 million. It provides a range of financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. It has a 11.43 P/E ratio. The firm originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity.

Since December 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $193,784 activity. 13,618 shares valued at $193,784 were sold by Henderson James Alan on Wednesday, December 12.

More notable recent Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Consolidated Tomoka Completes Sale of Approximately 18 Acres For $4.25 Million – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Toll Brothers scoops up 258 acres in Scottsdale – Phoenix Business Journal” published on December 14, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Metro Orlando to get 3 new hospitals – Orlando Business Journal” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Hits A Home Run In The Permian – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Toll Brothers luxury homebuilder buys 258 acres in Arizona – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: December 14, 2018.