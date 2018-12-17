Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 44.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 83,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 271,550 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.22M, up from 187,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 20.56M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 28.38% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 15/05/2018 – SABA ADDED CHK, SN, NE IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake II; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – BELIEVE SUBSTANTIALLY COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE THROUGH INSURANCE OR OTHER CONTRACTUAL RIGHTS; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Rev $2.49B; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SPECIFIC QUARTERLY TIMING OF SHIPMENTS MAY BE AFFECTED DUE TO CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian, Chesapeake Energy Held Talks on Louisiana Fields; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS GREAT LAYER STACKING POTENTIAL IN POWDER RIVER

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 58.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 4,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $221,000, down from 7,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 325,191 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 10.97% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Since November 1, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $468,250 activity. $176,750 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by WEBB JAMES R on Thursday, November 1.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $248.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,256 shares to 17,871 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold CHK shares while 100 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 541.62 million shares or 4.71% more from 517.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Co invested in 4,842 shares or 0% of the stock. 41,733 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Motco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.29 million shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc holds 800,202 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T State Bank accumulated 15,455 shares. Brandes Prtn Limited Partnership invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). 158,600 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. 2,729 were reported by Fincl Architects Incorporated. Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 73,166 shares. Loews Corp reported 25,950 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 71,689 shares. Brave Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 26,450 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), 8 have Buy rating, 10 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Chesapeake Energy Corporation had 107 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Simmons & Co downgraded Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Tuesday, July 21 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 11. The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 25. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 10. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, March 13. The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 14. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $300 target in Friday, August 11 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 15 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, May 29 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 18 by Deutsche Bank.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $137.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 15,485 shares to 26,270 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 16 analysts covering Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. Expeditors International of Washington had 54 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) rating on Thursday, August 10. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $5200 target. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, October 16 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $65 target in Wednesday, August 8 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 18. On Wednesday, November 8 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $42 target in Wednesday, February 24 report. The stock of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 9 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Zacks on Monday, August 31. Cowen & Co maintained Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) rating on Tuesday, August 8. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $5400 target. Cowen & Co maintained Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) rating on Monday, July 17. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $5500 target.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 18.31% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $144.98M for 21.01 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold EXPD shares while 170 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 155.26 million shares or 0.78% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 33,033 shares. Moreover, Mcdonald Cap Investors Ca has 9.92% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 1.63 million shares. Northstar Inv Ltd Llc reported 6,990 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company accumulated 2,725 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp invested in 32,694 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Illinois-based Busey Tru has invested 0.56% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Llc reported 40,450 shares. Select Equity Grp Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 4.37 million shares. Confluence Inv Limited reported 226,702 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.06% or 436,842 shares. 6,435 are owned by Raymond James Tru Na. 1,095 were reported by Hanson Doremus Inv Management. Jensen Inv owns 12,030 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 31,070 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.05% or 4.35 million shares in its portfolio.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.82 million activity. The insider Emmert Mark A sold 5,000 shares worth $367,600. McClincy Christopher J. also sold $174,674 worth of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares.