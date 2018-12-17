Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 24,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 789,442 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $71.77 million, down from 813,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $89.71. About 3.01M shares traded or 42.28% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 8.68% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 76.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 348,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,374 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.72M, down from 455,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 2.41 million shares traded or 17.12% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 10.90% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – BOARD AUTHORIZES $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/05/2018 – Sierra Leone president to push review of mining law, contracts; 05/04/2018 – CTA Promotes Karen Chupka to EVP, Tiffany Moore to SVP; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM ADDED NKTR, TIF, APTV, UTX, WP IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – Tiffany Adds Board Member as Three Depart

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 646,211 shares to 4.71 million shares, valued at $48.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 501,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: Alphabet and the Marketâ€™s Rally – Investorplace.com” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tiffany -6% after same-store sales miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 32 analysts covering Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Tiffany & Co. had 109 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) on Wednesday, April 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, May 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 12 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. Monness Crespi & Hardt maintained the shares of TIF in report on Friday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, May 18 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Zacks given on Wednesday, August 26. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 21 by Edward Jones.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on March, 15. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. TIF’s profit will be $208.45M for 11.80 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.08% EPS growth.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $6.62 million activity. 6,391 shares were sold by Gibbs David W, worth $563,814 on Tuesday, November 13. Shares for $67,050 were sold by Catlett Scott. On Thursday, November 8 the insider Eaton Roger G. sold $4.06M. Skeans Tracy L also sold $148,611 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Thursday, November 1.

Among 31 analysts covering YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. YUM! Brands had 118 analyst reports since July 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, December 2 by Oppenheimer. As per Friday, May 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 23 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, September 15. As per Wednesday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of YUM in report on Monday, July 11 with “Hold” rating. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 3. On Thursday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, August 19. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 14 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.96 per share. YUM’s profit will be $299.81M for 23.36 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.