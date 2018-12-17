Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 8.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 170,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.60 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.53B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. It is down 18.22% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: Fifth Third spends $4.7 billion for #Chicago’s MB Financial; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO COMPLY WITH A TERM OF 2009 SETTLEMENT WITH FINRA; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy Output From North Carolina Solar Farm; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 Percent Renewable Power; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third To Buy Chicago’s MB Financial In Deal Valued At $4.7 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES DEAL ADDING TO OPER EPS IN FIRST YR; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 30/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with lntellect; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 8.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold 2,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,465 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.96M, down from 33,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $139.12. About 2.59 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F

Among 34 analysts covering Fifth Third (NASDAQ:FITB), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 26 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Fifth Third had 122 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 21. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, August 23. BMO Capital Markets maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Tuesday, October 3. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $29.0 target. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20 target in Friday, January 22 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 7 by Wedbush. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) earned “Underperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, November 17. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, October 2 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 15 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, July 20.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $10.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES) by 11,000 shares to 79,900 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 139,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,537 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.38, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 35 investors sold FITB shares while 226 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 517.00 million shares or 4.96% less from 544.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Busey Trust holds 8,583 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 127,659 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. State Street holds 0.08% or 35.17 million shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Lpl Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 87,968 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.02% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 414,432 shares. Hartford Mngmt Company reported 0.08% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 532 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 168 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.27% or 3.14M shares. Suntrust Banks reported 33,413 shares. Aviva Pcl accumulated 0.05% or 325,604 shares. Hennessy Advsr owns 16,000 shares. 3,771 were accumulated by Mcf Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. On Tuesday, August 28 the insider Tennison Lynden L sold $1.28 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bremer National Association invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Principal Fincl Group Incorporated invested 0.33% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 111 shares. Fincl Engines Llc holds 0% or 139 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Management reported 101,919 shares. Renaissance Inv Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 27,190 shares. Ftb holds 0.52% or 22,161 shares. Grisanti Capital invested 0.26% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Financial Counselors reported 183,783 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 1,290 shares or 0% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 9,725 were accumulated by Newman Dignan Sheerar. King Wealth accumulated 6,711 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52B for 16.88 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Union Pacific Corporation had 129 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, September 14. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 5 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Monday, June 4. As per Monday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. UBS maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Friday, July 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $107 target. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 21 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 18 with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, March 15, the company rating was initiated by Scotia Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 23 report. Cowen & Co maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Friday, August 25 with “Hold” rating.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $131.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3,956 shares to 26,098 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 6,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

