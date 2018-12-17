Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 39.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 477 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48 million, down from 1,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $743.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $71 during the last trading session, reaching $1520.91. About 8.70M shares traded or 28.59% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 20/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Statement from Governor Murphy on Newark’s Selection as a Finalist for Amazon’s HQ2; 18/05/2018 – Deutsche Post raises prices for shipment of books; 05/04/2018 – JPM Chief Dimon Further Details Health-care Joint Venture With Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Be Working on Another Big Bet: Home Robots; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 14/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Stepping Into SMB Card Space With Chase; 29/03/2018 – Trump: Amazon Puts ‘Many Thousands of Retailers Out of Business’

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 63.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 981 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.22M, down from 1,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.18. About 3.05 million shares traded or 8.75% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gulf International Fincl Bank (Uk) stated it has 3.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 589 are owned by Shine Advisory Svcs Inc. 12,616 were reported by Highbridge Cap Llc. Cap International Investors stated it has 4.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 657,887 shares or 3.09% of the stock. L And S Advisors stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Counsel Ltd Liability New York reported 415 shares. Auxier Asset reported 121 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Alta Capital Limited Liability accumulated 0.08% or 694 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 1,021 shares. 4.54M were accumulated by Baillie Gifford &. Washington National Bank holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,612 shares. Jw Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 21.21% or 19,627 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 8,654 shares or 3.44% of its portfolio. Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt invested in 2.07% or 1.55 million shares.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Thursday, July 20. As per Friday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Aegis Capital on Friday, January 20. The company was maintained on Friday, February 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. Macquarie Research maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, January 26. The company was maintained on Friday, July 24 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 9 by Nomura. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 27 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, July 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. $27.69M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P. 1,230 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $2.32M were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. Blackburn Jeffrey M had sold 2,054 shares worth $3.90 million. Reynolds Shelley also sold $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. The insider Jassy Andrew R sold $3.28 million. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31 million worth of stock.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24,022 shares to 408,698 shares, valued at $19.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 69.38 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ETN shares while 286 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 323.43 million shares or 0.99% less from 326.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 123 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 3.65M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 39,010 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Indiana Tru Inv Mgmt reported 4,776 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.27% or 21,998 shares. Wheatland Advisors stated it has 4,841 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Management holds 59,924 shares. Aviva Pcl has 312,396 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Driehaus Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,941 shares. United Kingdom-based Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.23% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Huntington State Bank invested 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 10,590 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Inc owns 1,245 shares. 125,930 are owned by Cushing Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 10.85% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ETN’s profit will be $619.77M for 12.09 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

