Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 39,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.37 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $755.57M, down from 3.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 8.31 million shares traded or 130.25% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Della Vigna Says Key Surprise Is Oil Demand (Video); 10/04/2018 – RUSAL SAYS NON-EXEC. DIRECTOR MAKSIM GOLDMAN RESIGNS; 01/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.4% On Year; 07/05/2018 – Simply Good Foods Co/The at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Goldman vice chair turned down Deutsche Bank’s CEO offer; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 06/03/2018 – COHN SAYS IT WAS AN HONOR TO SERVE HIS COUNTRY IN THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION -STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 1.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 2,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 155,386 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.59M, down from 157,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $190.45. About 5.42 million shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 31.32 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Tigress Financial maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 13 report. As per Monday, October 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was initiated on Thursday, May 17 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS initiated Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, December 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Top Pick” rating on Friday, June 16 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 27 by Bernstein. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, January 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 15 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 1 by Nomura.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $486,015 activity.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Mastercard Stock Dropped 5% – The Motley Fool” on November 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MasterCard: A Strong Stock, But What Are The Risks? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Mastercard Stock Popped 5% – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard announces increase in quarterly dividend and $6.5B share repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.54% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 26,782 were reported by Twin Tree Mgmt L P. 71,770 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.07M shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc accumulated 1,682 shares. Main Street Research Lc holds 1,113 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 1.12% or 28,500 shares. Highland Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 15,591 shares. Lifeplan Fin Gru Incorporated stated it has 77 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Mngmt holds 13,244 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Vermont-based Prentiss Smith And Company has invested 0.38% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has invested 0.58% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Howe & Rusling holds 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 110 shares. Amarillo Bank & Trust has 11,579 shares.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $282.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,589 shares to 75,874 shares, valued at $12.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had 115 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of GS in report on Friday, January 6 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of GS in report on Wednesday, April 18 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, November 30. Wood maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Friday, April 7 with “Outperform” rating. Wood maintained the shares of GS in report on Wednesday, July 18 with “Market Perform” rating. On Monday, October 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Buy”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of GS in report on Wednesday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 18. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 9 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.95 million activity.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) (NYSE:F) by 316,000 shares to 33.04M shares, valued at $305.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) by 20,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.28M shares, and has risen its stake in General Motors Co (Gm).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “15 Winning Stocks to Buy in 2019 (That Were Losers in 2018) – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman, JPMorgan, Citi among group backing Access Fintech startup – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs: A Rare Drop Below Book Value Should Delight Contrarian Value Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Monday: COST, J&J, SBUX – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.