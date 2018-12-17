Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 37.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 57,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,703 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.02M, down from 152,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $69.9. About 10.41 million shares traded or 35.23% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 145.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 9,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 15,655 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $837,000, up from 6,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 17.50 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $529.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,500 shares to 31,299 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 4,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on December, 20 after the close. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NKE’s profit will be $714.65M for 38.83 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Maryland-based Carderock Mgmt has invested 1.57% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt holds 0.46% or 10,111 shares. 4,800 were reported by Nine Masts. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 16,710 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 3,612 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Company invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Cannell Peter B Inc has 0.18% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 45,200 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd reported 2,818 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 305,839 shares. State Street Corp holds 59.43 million shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price reported 107,545 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.41% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Natixis stated it has 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) reported 8,335 shares.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $28.37 million activity. $223,403 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares were sold by Campion Andrew. $1.36M worth of stock was sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19. 40,000 shares were sold by Krane Hilary K, worth $3.06M. On Friday, July 27 the insider Hill Elliott sold $448,774. Shares for $11.86 million were sold by SPRUNK ERIC D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Exchange Cap Mgmt invested in 35,299 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Bailard Inc, California-based fund reported 101,154 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd holds 844,784 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va stated it has 47,910 shares. Cna Fincl reported 58,715 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Co accumulated 0.22% or 3.64 million shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Llc reported 43,062 shares stake. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Foundation Advisors, a California-based fund reported 18,203 shares. Moreover, Jackson Wealth Management Lc has 0.47% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Com has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Burney invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.91% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 15,228 were reported by Lucas Mgmt. Wheatland Advsr holds 1.75% or 43,721 shares.